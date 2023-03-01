10 most beautiful European flags

Por staff

01/03/2023

Flags usually have a deeper meaning for their colours, shapes and symbols, so let’s take a look at the ten most beautiful European flags.

There are many flags in Europe that are quite similar. Whether it’s the stripes, or the colours, many consist of the same style.

However, no flag is the same. Every single country’s flag tells a different story and holds different meanings, some of which make them more beautiful.

Let’s take a look at the ten most beautiful European flags, where they come from, and what they represent.

10. Greece

Greece is a wonderful European flag that has a much deeper meaning behind it. A country known for its history, culture, and beauty, it depicts nine stripes of blue and white and a white cross on a square blue background.

The white cross represents Greek Orthodoxy, while the stripes represent the blue waters that surround the country as well as the wave crests.

9. Ireland

Ireland is another country steeped in a lot of history that led to its current culture, and it’s all reflected in the flag.

The Irish flag meaning lies in the history of segregation between Protestants and Catholics. The green stripe was to represent Catholics, while the orange stripe was to represent Protestants.

8. Macedonia

Macedonia has one of the most unique and beautiful flags in the world. Consisting of a red background with a yellow sun in the centre, it was designed by Miroslav Grcev in 1995. The stylised sun consists of eight rays to represent the ‘Sun of Liberty’.

7. Norway

While there are no special meanings behind the flag of Norway, it is a beautiful European flag nonetheless.

It’s said that the cross on the flag symbolises Christianity, the blue colour represents the country’s affiliation with Sweden and the red for Denmark.

6. Turkey

The Turkey flag is a stark red featuring a white moon and star. The white star and moon are a symbol of the former Ottoman Empire. The current flag is a modified version of the Ottoman Flag, and the red is said to symbolise a pool of blood during the Battle of Kosovo.

5. Estonia

While many European flags feature the same stripes and colours, the Estonia flag stands apart from the rest. It’s a simple flag consisting of three blocks of blue, black, and white and is said to represent the sky and the sea.

The blue represents the reflection of the sky in the lakes and the water, and the black is for the black greatcoat of an Estonian man. Meanwhile, the white marks an aspiration for light and purity.

4. Portugal

The Portuguese flag is one of the most beautiful flags in Europe. The two main colours of the flag are green and red. The red is said to represent the blood lost during the fight for Portugal to become a republic, while the green symbolises hope for the future.

So, this flag is a juxtaposition of both the sadness and pain of the past and hope and positivity looking forward. If that’s not beautiful, we don’t know what is.

3. Spain

Primarily featuring the colours red and yellow, the flag is said to represent what the people of Spain value the most.

So, the red colours represent valour and strength, while the yellow colours in the flag represent generosity.

The coat of arms that takes pride of place on the flag symbolises the original kingdoms of Spain in the 15th century.

2. Vatican City

The flag of Vatican City is another flag that is totally unique. It depicts the papal tiara sitting above crossed gold and silver keys. These keys are said to be the keys to heaven. The crest sits on the white section of the flag, while the yellow section sits blank.

1. Croatia

Like many countries in Europe, the Croatian flag consists of red, white, and blue. However, this flag offers something a little different.

The red of the flag represents the kingdom of Croatia, the white represents the kingdom of Slavonia, and the blue represents the kingdom of Dalmatia. These three kingdoms and their regions make up the historic states of Croatia.