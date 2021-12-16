10 reasons why data visualization is easier with Venngage Graph Maker

It’s a new year and a great time to get even more creative with your data visuals. We know that you’ve been using Venngage for a while now, so we decided to make 2021 even better by introducing our newest tool: Graph Maker!

Graph Maker is an easy-to-use online tool that lets you create beautiful graphs in just seconds. Best of all, it’s designed specifically for non-technical people who have no experience with coding or statistics. So, whether you’re a marketer, blogger, student, professor, or just someone who wants to visualize the data from their Google Analytics account, this tool will help you create stunning graphs within minutes — which is something impossible to do by hand.

To help you get started, we’ve created 10 reasons why data visualization is easier with Venngage Graph Maker.

1. You Don’t Need to Be a Code Ninja

Let’s face it — not everyone is great at coding. That’s why Venngage Graph Maker was created with non-technical users in mind. It makes creating graphs simple, straightforward, and fun! All you need to do is enter your data into the fields (you can even use .csv), then, choose how you want to graph it, connect to Google Analytics if you want, and voila! The graph will magically appear within seconds.

Even if you don’t know which software to use or what type of chart suits your data needs best, Graph Maker will make some recommendations for you based on the information you input. With this, no more guessing about what would look good for your data. We’ve got you covered during situations where you need to make a graph. Start creating your graphs at Venngage! See this sample template you can start with:

Venngage

2. No Need to Download Any Software with Venngage

Don’t have Microsoft Excel or PowerPoint? Can’t download the newest version of Adobe Illustrator? Not a problem! Graph Maker is web-based, so you don’t need to install anything on your computer. This means that it works on Macs, PCs, and even Chromebooks. Moreover, since it’s browser-based, there are no extra security concerns or data usage limits — just log in and create beautiful graphs!

Check out Venngage if you are also looking for a diagram maker that is hassle-free and does not require any additional applications that should be downloaded. Furthermore, there are a lot of templates to choose from. See the simple yet very eye-pleasing diagram template at Venngage:

Venngage

3. It Gives You Complete Control Over Your Data

This one can be tricky if you’re not familiar with Excel. With Venngage Graph Maker, you’ll get complete control over how your graph looks down to every last detail — including colors, sizes, shapes, and font. You can even customize your graph with our graphing maker at Venngage so that it will look exactly the way you want it while still fitting in with your brand’s style guide.

Lukas / Pexels

4. It’s Not Just for Excel Junkies

There are so many ways to use Venngage Graph Maker — not just with Google Analytics! For example, you can create bar charts that visualize the number of emails sent per day on a marketing campaign, or line graphs that show how many times each blog post has been viewed over time. The possibilities are truly endless. If you are also looking for a chart maker, Venngage also offers numerous templates you can work on. Check out the sample template for a chart at Venngage below.

In addition, since it’s also compatible with CSV files, there are no limits to what types of data you can use or bring into Graph Maker. If CSV file exports aren’t automatically turned on within your Google Analytics account, like ours, contact your administrator to request access.

Venngage

5. It’s Super Fast

Did you know that Venngage Graph Maker is the only Google Analytics data visualization tool that has no limits on date range or number of rows? This means it will never take longer than a few seconds to create a graph — even for people who have thousands of rows in their accounts! Most other tools make you first download all your data before uploading it, which can take hours depending on how much traffic you’re getting on your site. We’ve cut out that step entirely, allowing you to spend less time waiting and more time finding insights within your data.

6. There are No Monthly Fees, Special Software or Coding Experience Required

It doesn’t cost anything to sign up and use Venngage Graph Maker. We’ve eliminated the need for any special software or coding experience, and there aren’t any monthly fees! This means that anyone from a marketing intern to a professor can be a graph creator who can be capable of creating beautiful and efficient graphs in seconds.

7. It’s Mobile-Friendly

In today’s world of smartphones and tablets, it’s important that your data visualization tool is mobile-friendly so you don’t have to carry around a laptop just to keep track of your business analytics. With an easy-to-use dropdown menu, sliders, and hotspot areas, Graph Maker displays information perfectly on all devices — may it be big or small. Even better? You can input data directly from your smartphone or tablet if you want! Just download the app, sign in to your Google Analytics account, and start creating graphs on the go.

Tiger Lily / Pexels

8. It’s Easier for Novices to Use

We get it — all of these features are great, but if you don’t know what you’re doing, they won’t help much. That’s why we’ve made Venngage Graph Maker as easy to use as possible for everyone — even if you know nothing about how data visualization works or have no experience with things like pivot tables! Just input your data in any format, select a template that fits best with your information, and boom! Your graph will magically appear in seconds.

9. You Can Duplicate It, Make It Private, or Export It ASAP

With most other tools, when you create a graph, it can’t be altered in any way. For example, if you want to change the title or color of your graph, or make it private so your competitors can’t use it, you’ll need to start all over again. With Venngage Graph Maker, you’re always just one click away from duplicating your existing graphs. This means that if you’re working on an important project and don’t want to risk losing any progress at all, just simply duplicate what you’ve already done. You can also create more than one graph at once — no more waiting until each data analysis is finished before getting started on the next one.

10. It’s Free

And finally, best of all? Venngage Graph Maker is totally 100% free to use. No strings attached — no credit card required, no hidden costs, and definitely no contracts or commitments! We know it’s a big decision to choose a data analysis tool, which is why we want you to be able to try Venngage Graph Maker with zero risk!

In our fast paced-technological world today, our time definitely matters. With this, don’t miss out on the opportunity to save a lot of time in making graphs, diagrams, and charts. You can definitely make and generate well-designed and effective graphs, diagrams, and charts in just a matter of seconds at Venngage. Hurry and check out Venngage today!