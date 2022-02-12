10 things you didn’t know about engagement rings

Por staff

12/02/2022

We all know that engagement rings are special, but many of us don’t understand why engagement rings are so special. There are at least ten things you didn’t know about engagement rings, and knowing them can really help make the ring shopping process easier. So, get ready to learn about this popular piece of jewelry in an entirely new way! Let’s get started!

Designers Take Engagement Ring Sales Very Seriously

According to Forbes, Engagement ring sales account for 5% of all jewelry sold in America, with a 2.6-billion-dollar market that is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2016. The same report points out that American consumers spend more on engagement rings than any other category of jewelry except watches and loose diamonds.

Couples Buy Engagement Rings Together

They can represent a shared milestone in a couple’s relationship, or they can be given to one partner by another. Whatever your reasoning for buying an engagement ring, it’s important to keep in mind that it symbolizes your love for someone else. And when you share such an important aspect of your life with someone, you want them to feel special as well. This is where engagement rings come into play: They offer a unique way to personalize how you share that love and commitment.

The World’s Most Expensive Engagement Ring Was Worth $48 Million

Steve Jobs designed an engagement ring for his girlfriend (and later wife) Laurene Powell. His company, Apple, manufactured it. This ring has over 280 carats of diamonds and was valued at $48 million. That’s a lot of money for a piece of jewelry. Most people can only dream about having a ring-like that – but what if you’ve already got one? What should you look out for when buying an engagement ring? Today we will be listing 10 things you might not know about engagement rings

Famous Couples Usually Choose Matching Rings

If a celebrity wears a certain kind of engagement ring, there’s a good chance her fiancé́ does, too. For example, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have matching Louboutin diamonds on their rings, as do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In some cases, it’s simply a matter of taste; in others, like with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, they appear to be getting advice from their jeweler. It makes sense to get something that you both love—even if it doesn’t come with a band that symbolizes your union (which we’ll get to in a minute). This is one instance where two can truly be better than one!

Black Diamonds Used to Be Cheaper Than White Diamonds

During World War II, price controls in many countries made it difficult for jewelers to acquire diamonds. As a result, black diamonds—which are naturally dark—became more popular because they were much cheaper to buy. But when prices returned to normal after World War II, white diamonds regained their value and became more popular than ever. Today, white diamonds cost much more than black ones on average.

Carat Size Doesn’t Matter (So Long as You Know the Other Factors Like Cut, Clarity and Color)

When you walk into a jewelry store and pick out your engagement ring, you might assume carat size is what makes diamonds so special. It’s one of several factors—cut, clarity, and color are three others—but it’s not as important as it seems. There are plenty of ways to tell whether a diamond is sparkly and pretty or dull, cloudy, and junk. So long as you pay attention to those other attributes, carat weight won’t be an issue (and if it were, we probably wouldn’t want that diamond anyway).

See more: Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunge 23% on lower profits

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend (Because They Last Forever, Right?)

Diamonds are considered a girl’s best friend in popular culture, but they can be a man’s best friend too. Because they are durable and don’t degrade over time like other precious stones, diamonds make excellent engagement rings—or any occasion gift for that matter. They also happen to be a girl’s best friend because of their dazzling shine and enduring quality. Use these fun facts about diamonds to surprise your special someone with an engagement ring that truly lasts forever!

Color Isn’t Everything

Many people assume that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but engagement rings don’t have to be diamonds. You can use several other precious and semi-precious gemstones in your engagement ring to get a unique, special look that your significant other will love. Plus, many non-diamond engagement rings can actually end up being cheaper than traditional diamond rings!

A Good Diamond Should Sparkle More Than Its Peers

A diamond’s sparkle comes from its inclusions, defects within a stone that give it a unique appearance. The higher quality of these natural flaws often called the 4 Cs (color, clarity, cut and carat), will make your ring stand out from those of other brides. While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, not all diamonds are created equal and you should know what to look for when purchasing an engagement ring to ensure it stands out above others.

An Extremely Old Man Once Said… Diamonds Are Forever

One of every two women in America will get engaged at some point in her life. But what do we really know about engagement rings? It turns out, quite a lot! In fact, engagement rings have been used for thousands of years and have evolved to become much more than just a symbol for marriage—they’re an entire industry unto themselves.

Conclusion

There’s a long tradition of giving engagement rings when you ask someone to marry you. That’s why engagement rings are so special.