10 ways MWC Las Vegas will supercharge your business’s potential

30/08/2023

MWC Las Vegas, in partnership with CTIA, is the event that hosts the ultimate convergence of cutting-edge mobile technology and enterprise innovation. This year, our Velocity event theme explores how vital areas such as 5G Acceleration, Digital Everything, the Age of AI and Enterprise Mobility can shape a brighter future through digital transformation.

1. An enterprise oasis in the desert: MWC Las Vegas is where enterprise technology companies come to show off their latest advancements and innovations. This is your golden ticket to explore the latest solutions that will propel your business forward.

2. Partner with industry giants: with major US operators like AT&T Business, T-Mobile Business, and Verizon Business exhibiting, MWC Las Vegas offers unparalleled opportunities to engage with the industry’s heavyweights. This is your chance to create partnerships that can take your business to new heights.

“Connecting with friends and colleagues across companies in the US and around the world and learning about the future of mobility technology from experts.” Katy Milner, Partner, Hogan Lovells LLP

3. Networking nirvana: from a Welcome Party on day one to a VIP networking area, via meeting rooms for hire, casual coffee spots and fine-dining restaurants, MWC Las Vegas spares no effort in fostering business connections. Plus, there’s a dedicated networking lounge within the exhibition hall, ensuring you’re always in the heart of the action.

4. Powerhouse exhibitors: with 350+ exhibitors, ranging from giants of the connectivity industry to leaders from related verticals, MWC Las Vegas is a treasure trove of transformative technology solutions. Discover new products, services, and strategies that can give your business the competitive edge it deserves.

5. Industry titans on stage: catch thought-provoking keynotes delivered by tech’s most influential minds. Our session themes on 5G Acceleration, Age of AI, Digital Everything and Enterprise Mobility will guide your business decisions for years to come.

“Joining the exceptional speakers from MWC stages that have come before and meeting partners and customers.” Kaela Loffler, VP of Global Marketing, Accedian

6. Exclusive enterprise workshops: sharpen your business acumen with tailored partner programs focused on enterprise growth, digital transformation, and customer experience. Elevate your business strategy with insights from experts who have been there and done it all.

7. Industry City – pioneering the connected future: an exclusive conference program that delves into Sports and Entertainment, FinTech, Manufacturing, and Smart Mobility. Discover how connected technologies are shattering boundaries in these adjacent industries, forging a united path towards a digital future. Opportunities for growth and innovation are huge so make sure you’re in the know.

8. Startup collaborations: with Las Vegas recently ranked as the best city for startups in North America, our The HUB Startup and Innovation Zone is a hive of innovation where businesses of all sizes can collaborate, invest, and learn from the disruptors who are shaking up the market.

“The opportunity to present new ideas, engage with thought leaders and be at the forefront of the rapidly changing technology landscape.” Zara Jillings, Global Enterprise Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Soul Machines

9. Your guide to the business landscape: the impact of shifting policy and governmental priorities cannot be underestimated. Get ahead of your competitors and fully understand the landscape you’re operating in with our partner, CTIA’s informative keynotes and discussions featuring policymakers and administration leaders.

10. Return on investment: your ticket is an investment in your business’s future. At MWC Las Vegas you can book in a year’s worth of meetings in just three days. The insights gained, partnerships formed, and knowledge acquired will yield returns far beyond the initial cost.

“Gathering actionable insights into the future of connectivity.” Winston Ma CFA, Executive Vice Chairman, Virtual-Q

