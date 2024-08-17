14% of PCs shipped globally in Q2 2024 were AI-capable

17/08/2024

According to the latest Canalys data, 8.8 million AI-capable PCs were shipped in Q2 2024. These devices are defined as desktops and notebooks that include a chipset or block for dedicated AI workloads, such as an NPU. Shipments of AI-capable PCs represented 14% of all PCs shipped in the quarter. With all major processor vendors’ AI-capable PC roadmaps now well underway, the stage is set for a significant ramp-up in device availability and end-user adoption in the second half of 2024 and beyond.

“The second quarter of 2024 added significant momentum to the expansion of AI-capable PCs,” said Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys. “June saw the launch of Copilot+ PCs incorporating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series of chips, based on Arm architecture. While shipment volumes in the quarter were relatively small due to the limited weeks and geographical coverage of availability, the broad commitment of Windows OEMs to adopt these products into their portfolios bodes well for the category’s outlook. In the x86 space, Intel ramped up its delivery of Core Ultra chipsets, reporting strong sequential performance for its AI PC products, while AMD announced its Ryzen AI 300 series of notebook processors in June, with product releases starting in mid-July.”

“With a strong foundation now set, AI-capable PC shipments are poised to gain further traction in the second half of 2024,” added Dutt. “Processor vendors and OEMs are set to target a wider base of customers through new product category availability across more price points. Meanwhile, channel partners are signaling a preference for AI-related features in PCs, with close to 60% of respondents in a May poll indicating that they expect customers to favor devices with a Copilot key. The market performance of AI-capable PCs has largely aligned with expectations and the industry remains on track to ship around 44 million units in 2024 and 103 million units in 2025, according to Canalys forecasts.”

Vendor and platform highlights

With its entire Mac portfolio incorporating M-series chips with the Neural Engine, Apple boasts the highest AI-capable PC shipments and share of the portfolio currently. The announcement of Apple Intelligence, which is now in the developer beta stage in the US, brought greater clarity to AI use cases for Mac. When the features go live, they will be compatible with the vast majority of the existing Mac installed base, providing Apple with rapid scaling of users’ exposure to its AI experiences.

In the Windows space, AI-capable PC shipments grew 127% sequentially. Lenovo, the highest shipping PC vendor globally, made its foray into Snapdragon X powered PCs with the Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s, helping to boost the AI-capable share of its total Windows PC shipments to around 6% in the quarter. This represents a sequential growth of 228% for its AI-capable PC shipments. HP achieved around 8% AI-capable PC share within its Windows shipments, with the launch of the Omnibook X 14 and EliteBook Ultra G1 Snapdragon Copilot+ PCs on top of its broadening offerings of Core Ultra devices across various product lines. Dell had just below 7% of its Windows shipments represented by AI-capable PCs, backed by its strong commercial presence. It launched Copilot+ PCs across its XPS, Latitude and Inspiron lines but with staggered availability.

“A key benefit from AI-capable PCs that has materialized for PC OEMs is the growth boost within their premium offerings,” added Dutt. “Windows PC shipments in the above US$800 range grew 9% sequentially in Q2 2024, with AI-capable PC shipments in those price bands up 126%. As the range of features from first- and third-party applications that leverage the NPU increase and the benefits to performance and efficiency become clearer, the value proposition for AI-capable PCs shall remain strong. This is especially important over the next 12 months as a significant portion of the installed base will be refreshed as part of the ongoing Windows upgrade cycle.”

Canalys AI-capable PC definition:

At a minimum, an AI-capable PC must be a desktop or notebook possessing a dedicated chipset or block to run on-device AI workloads. Examples of these dedicated chipsets include AMD’s XDNA, Apple’s Neural Engine, Intel’s AI Boost and Qualcomm’s Hexagon.

