15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia

Por staff

01/05/2024

The International Center for Strategic Alliances proudly presents the 15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, scheduled for August 14th, 2024. Under the theme Under the theme “Bolstering the Economy with Digitization and Financial Inclusion”. Esteemed global executives, experts, and leaders will convene to drive the banking industry forward into a new era of innovation and excellence.

This summit, in collaboration with the prestigious Connected Banking Innovation & Excellence Awards, will assemble a distinguished cohort of leaders and experts from across the region. From banks to insurance companies, innovative FinTechs and TechFins to digital and neo-banks, non-banking financial organizations, cooperatives, investment funds, and asset management companies, attendees will participate in insightful discussions, deliberations, and knowledge-sharing sessions focusing on the transformative impact of integrated solutions on the future of banking.

Accompanied by leading experts from global brands, the summit will explore the profound influence of technologies such as AI, ML, deep learning, cognitive computing, digital assets, and more on the financial services ecosystem, shaping the trajectory of the industry.

The Connected Banking Summit Series provides an unparalleled platform for networking and interaction, facilitating engagement with key industry players, C-suite executives, senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners spearheading the adoption of cutting-edge banking technologies.

The past editions have featured an impressive lineup of speakers including:

• Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

• Timothy Were, Deputy Director, Ministry of ICT & Digital Economy

• Stanley Kamanguya, CEO, ICT Authority

• Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director – Ecobank Ghana & Regional Executive, Anglophone West Africa

• Bradwin Roper, CEO, FNB Connect, FNB South Africa

• John Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director, GCB Bank PLC

• Samuel Addae Minta, Country Managing Director Access Bank (Kenya) PLC, Regional Managing Director East Africa Access Bank

• Mary Mulili, MD/CEO, UBA Bank Kenya

• Victor Yaw Asante, CEO, Managing Director, FBN Bank

• Raphael Lekolool, Managing Director, Post Bank Kenya

• Hartnell Ndungi, Chief Data Officer, Absa Group

• George Wanjohi, Chief Information Security Officer, Co-operative Bank of Kenya • Richard Southey, Chief Data Officer, Absa Group.

• Olu Meyanbe, Regional Head, Strategic Business Analytics (MEA), Standard Chartered Bank Kenya

• Marijke Guest, CIB CIO, Ned Bank • Verushca Hunter, Digital Technology and Innovation Executive- Absa Group

