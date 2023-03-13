1WorldSync acquires Webáta

Por staff

13/03/2023

1WorldSync, a Chicago, IL-based provider of omnichannel product content solutions, acquired Webáta, a Rogers, AR-based e-commerce technology and analytics company.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, 1WorldSync will expand its offerings.

Led by Gabe Wight, CEO, Webáta is an e-commerce technology and analytics company that helps clients grow sales through key areas like keywords and rankings, Product Detail Page (PDP) content scores, store-level item publishing and in-stock compliance, and store-level competitive intelligence. Through proprietary data and technology, Webáta improves a brand’s presence in retail e-commerce stores like Walmart. Customers receive a suite of services and reporting, including SEO keyword winnability, store-level pricing analysis, content quality measurement, and real-time out-of-stock (OOS) insights—all of which informs the next best action to improve sales performance.

Led by CEO Steve Sivitter, 1WorldSync is a provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and services, the copmany solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries.

1WorldSync is backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures.

Source: FinSMEs