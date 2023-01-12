2 in 5 American gamers leave consoles on standby, emitting unnecessary amounts of CO2 daily

12/01/2023

A new survey of 2,000 Americans has found that 2 in 5 (39%) adult gamers leave their console on or on standby when away – resulting in millions of unnecessary CO2 emissions.

The Carbon-Cutting Consoles study compares new nationwide survey results against the average CO2 emissions of popular game consoles, to reveal how our gaming habits affect our environmental footprint – including whether we turn devices off when not in use.

The results show that millions of people are emitting unnecessary amounts of carbon emissions by knowingly or accidentally leaving their consoles on when they’re not playing.

With the average energy use of a games console being 5.9 watts on standby – according to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo specs – each device emits just 0.001kg of CO2 per hour.

However, when 39% of the 138 million adult gamers in America forget to turn their consoles off completely, this equals a staggering 53,829 kg of CO2 emitted hourly that could have been avoided, simply by turning devices off fully.

Given the average gamer plays for just 1.2 hours daily, devices can be left on standby for 22 hours and 48 minutes – resulting in 1,227,301 kg of CO2 per day.

This is equivalent to consuming 138 thousand gallons of gas, or powering 155 houses for a year – according to the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculator.

With current energy rates in the US standing at 15.33 cents/kWh, the energy use of gaming consoles left on standby is $3.5 per day, or $1.3k in bills per year.

In fact, the actual cost could be higher, given a third of gamers own more than one console. The cost also fluctuates depending on what device people own – with Xbox models proving the most expensive to leave on standby, using 0.012 kWh.

Nintendo Switches are the most eco-friendly, using just 0.0001 kWh in standby, followed by PlayStation models at 0.006 kWh when not in active use.

As well as asking gamers about their habits, the study also looked at the energy use of popular consoles when being used, and found that the most draining platform released since 2000 are gaming laptops, which have an average energy use of 0.25 kWh.

Other consoles that have higher energy costs associated with them due to energy use included the PlayStation 3 (0.19 kWh per year) and the Xbox 360 (0.18 kWh) – and with the average gamer putting in 442 hours a year, this energy use adds up.

The energy usage and emissions differ per platform, with the PS3 – released in 2006 – proving the most polluting PlayStation, with 0.044kg of CO2 released each hour.