21st Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – Southern Africa

As the countdown begins, Johannesburg prepares to host one of the most anticipated gatherings in the  financial services sector — the 21st Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence  Awards 2025 – Southern Africa, taking place on May 21, 2025

Hosted under the theme “Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation,  Connectivity, and Financial Resilience,” the summit will bring together visionaries and industry leaders  from banking, fintech, financial services, and regulatory bodies to chart a progressive roadmap for the  region’s financial ecosystem. 

This year’s edition is especially notable, with a distinguished speaker lineup that includes: 

Sonwabo M. Mdwaba – Founder, Chairperson, and President, Pan African Information  Communication Technology Association (PAICTA) 

Danielle Lambert – Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Bankers South Africa ∙ Doreen Mokoena – CEO & CISO, Cybersec Clinique 

Kumaran Selvarajalu – Senior General Manager: Payments Division, The Banking Association  South Africa 

Bongane Sibanyoni – Executive Head: Corporate & Investment Banking Compliance &  Governance, Nedbank 

Amenda Makhetha – Executive: Group Head Data Privacy and Protection, FirstRand Bank ∙ Chipo Mushwana – Executive for Emerging Payments & Innovation, Nedbank Group ∙ Shanice Gounden – Strategy & Research Manager, Payments Association of South Africa ∙ Dolly Mphahlele – Head of BI, FirstRand Group Treasury 

Dido wa Kalonji – Chief Information Officer, FNB Eswatini 

Dr. Mark Nasila – Chief Data and Analytics Officer, First National Bank 

Luntente Ndyamba – Regional Lead & Director: CIB Service Efficiency & Process Operations,  Absa Corporate & Investment Bank 

Irene Embi Akiy – Executive Head: Digital, Data and Analytics, Old Mutual Africa Region ∙ Satish Babu – Principal Engineer, Standard Bank 

Nkosana Thato Roda – Head: Payments Platform Services, Standard Bank Group ∙ Sam Nkosi – Chief Information Officer, Santam Insurance 

Why Attend? 

This dynamic summit will feature cutting-edge sessions including: 

Keynotes, Panels & Fireside Chats exploring the evolving digital banking landscape. ∙ Insights on emerging trends such as AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, digital identity, and open  banking.

Cross-sector collaboration to address challenges in financial inclusion, cross-border  transactions, and digital infrastructure. 

Exceptional networking opportunities with senior executives, regulators, and fintech  innovators. 

Key Topics Include: 

∙ Digital Banking Transformation & Customer Experience 

∙ Strengthening Cybersecurity in Financial Services 

∙ AI, Data Analytics, and Personalization in Banking 

∙ Financial Inclusion through Mobile and Agent Banking 

∙ Open Banking & Strategic Fintech Collaborations 

Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 

In recognition of outstanding contributions and breakthroughs in the Southern African financial sector,  the summit will host the Innovation & Excellence Awards Ceremony, honoring organizations and  leaders shaping the future of finance in the region. 

Join Us in Johannesburg as we connect minds and mobilize action toward building a more innovative,  secure, and inclusive financial future for Southern Africa. 

To Register or Learn More: 

�� Email: info@intercsa.com 

�� Phone: +44 20 3808 8625 �� Website: https://connected-banking.com/summit/southern-africa/

