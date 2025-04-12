21st Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – Southern Africa

12/04/2025

As the countdown begins, Johannesburg prepares to host one of the most anticipated gatherings in the financial services sector — the 21st Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – Southern Africa, taking place on May 21, 2025.

Hosted under the theme “Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience,” the summit will bring together visionaries and industry leaders from banking, fintech, financial services, and regulatory bodies to chart a progressive roadmap for the region’s financial ecosystem.

This year’s edition is especially notable, with a distinguished speaker lineup that includes:

∙ Sonwabo M. Mdwaba – Founder, Chairperson, and President, Pan African Information Communication Technology Association (PAICTA)

∙ Danielle Lambert – Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Bankers South Africa ∙ Doreen Mokoena – CEO & CISO, Cybersec Clinique

∙ Kumaran Selvarajalu – Senior General Manager: Payments Division, The Banking Association South Africa

∙ Bongane Sibanyoni – Executive Head: Corporate & Investment Banking Compliance & Governance, Nedbank

∙ Amenda Makhetha – Executive: Group Head Data Privacy and Protection, FirstRand Bank ∙ Chipo Mushwana – Executive for Emerging Payments & Innovation, Nedbank Group ∙ Shanice Gounden – Strategy & Research Manager, Payments Association of South Africa ∙ Dolly Mphahlele – Head of BI, FirstRand Group Treasury

∙ Dido wa Kalonji – Chief Information Officer, FNB Eswatini

∙ Dr. Mark Nasila – Chief Data and Analytics Officer, First National Bank

∙ Luntente Ndyamba – Regional Lead & Director: CIB Service Efficiency & Process Operations, Absa Corporate & Investment Bank

∙ Irene Embi Akiy – Executive Head: Digital, Data and Analytics, Old Mutual Africa Region ∙ Satish Babu – Principal Engineer, Standard Bank

∙ Nkosana Thato Roda – Head: Payments Platform Services, Standard Bank Group ∙ Sam Nkosi – Chief Information Officer, Santam Insurance

Why Attend?

This dynamic summit will feature cutting-edge sessions including:

∙ Keynotes, Panels & Fireside Chats exploring the evolving digital banking landscape. ∙ Insights on emerging trends such as AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, digital identity, and open banking.

∙ Cross-sector collaboration to address challenges in financial inclusion, cross-border transactions, and digital infrastructure.

∙ Exceptional networking opportunities with senior executives, regulators, and fintech innovators.

Key Topics Include:

∙ Digital Banking Transformation & Customer Experience

∙ Strengthening Cybersecurity in Financial Services

∙ AI, Data Analytics, and Personalization in Banking

∙ Financial Inclusion through Mobile and Agent Banking

∙ Open Banking & Strategic Fintech Collaborations

Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

In recognition of outstanding contributions and breakthroughs in the Southern African financial sector, the summit will host the Innovation & Excellence Awards Ceremony, honoring organizations and leaders shaping the future of finance in the region.

Join Us in Johannesburg as we connect minds and mobilize action toward building a more innovative, secure, and inclusive financial future for Southern Africa.

To Register or Learn More:

�� Email: info@intercsa.com

�� Phone: +44 20 3808 8625 �� Website: https://connected-banking.com/summit/southern-africa/

