21st Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – Southern Africa

Por staff

20/01/2025

The 21st Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – Southern Africa will take place on May 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, uniting stakeholders from the banking, financial services, and fintech sectors to reimagine the future of finance in Southern Africa.

With the theme “Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience,” this summit will address the region’s rapid digital transformation and focus on the critical challenges of financial inclusion, cybersecurity, and regulatory complexities. It will offer a platform for discussions that seek to address pressing issues while promoting solutions to create a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem.

The event will showcase a series of insightful keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, alongside the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Awards, celebrating the outstanding contributions to the banking, financial services, and fintech industries in Southern Africa.

Why Attend?

This prestigious event will feature:

∙ Actionable Roadmaps: Strategies for leveraging technologies like AI, blockchain, and open banking.

∙ Financial Inclusion Solutions: Advancing digital tools to serve underserved populations.

∙ Resilient Ecosystem Strategies: Addressing challenges like cross-border payments and infrastructure limitations.

∙ Networking and Recognition: Opportunities to connect with industry leaders and celebrate innovation.

Key Topics Include:

∙ The Role of Mobile Banking in Financial Inclusion

∙ Strengthening Cybersecurity in Digital Banking

∙ AI and Blockchain for Transformative Banking

∙ Scaling Digital Payments

∙ Open Banking and Fintech Collaborations

Innovation & Excellence Awards: In addition to the summit, the event will recognize and honor trailblazers in the Southern African banking and fintech sectors with the Innovation & Excellence Awards. These awards will acknowledge those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing the region’s financial services, technology, and customer-centric innovation.

Contact for More Information and Registration:

∙ Mohammed Thoufiq

∙ Email: info@intercsa.com

∙ Phone: +44 20 3808 8625

About the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA):

International Center for Strategic Alliances is a global leader in creating impactful business experiences. We specialize in designing customized solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our team of experts brings together extensive industry knowledge and a passion for excellence, ensuring top-quality outcomes and lasting success for every project we undertake. We have a strong network of decision makers in the banking, telecom, gas, retail, and manufacturing sectors, which we leverage to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Join us in Johannesburg to shape the future of Southern Africa’s financial ecosystem!

