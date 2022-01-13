257 NFT artists have generated over $1M in sales over the last 30 days

Por staff

13/01/2022

257 artists made at least $1 million selling NFT artworks in the last 30 days. That’s according to data presented by financepr.com.

Financepr.com’s Edith Reads has had her take on the data. She says, “NFTs derive their value from their non-fungibility. That fact makes them one-of-a-kind digital assets hence scarce. Throw in the high gas fees on Ethereum, where most are minted, and the prices skyrocket! Additionally, they are selling on premier auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s, throwing them in the same league as classical art.”

Highest-grossing sales

The highest-grossing artist was Pak, whose collection fetched nearly $283.7 million. Again Pak’s highest-selling piece went for approximately $1.6 million.

In the second spot was Beeple, whose artworks sold for roughly $173.2 million. Additionally, Beeple’s highest sale fetched $69.3 million.

Tylerxhobbs and Dmitri Cherniak also grossed over $100 million in sales. The former’s collection netted over $122 million while the latter’s realized $101.5 million.

Under $100M group

Mattdesl, Xcopy, and Hackatoo placed fifth, sixth, and seventh in that order. Mattdesl grossed nearly $60 million, Xcopy’s creations sold for almost $53 million, while Hackatoo’s went for close to $35.7 million.

Rich_lord, Monica Rizolli, and Golid placed eighth, ninth, and tenth. Rich_lord attracted over $33.5 million, Rizolli earned $33.3 million and Golid $28.5 million. The remaining 246 artworks collectively traded for nearly $1.16 billion.

NFT 2022 projections

After a stellar 2021, proponents of NFTs back the collectibles market to grow in 2022. They hold that they will find new use cases, for instance, in Blockchain gaming.

Studies show that Blockchain gaming surpassed the $1 billion mark in 2021, and analysts see them driving blockchain adoption. Collectibles will be key drivers of that adoption too. That’s because they can link physical and virtual worlds.

Furthermore, the collectibles sector will attract more retail players. As NFTs go mainstream new retail players will look to them as enablers of inter-brand partnerships. Such partnerships will transcend physical and virtual goods.

