3 critical interview questions you should ask to find the right talent

26/02/2025

There’s no doubt: asking the right questions in a job interview is crucial. But knowing the right questions to ask? That’s no walk in the park. In fact, a reported 69% of employers are currently struggling to find qualified candidates for open roles – and some of that is down to not asking the right questions, according to one expert.

“A big part of knowing what to ask is being aware of what you and your business are looking for specifically,” says Julia Yurchak, a Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search, a premier global talent solutions firm. “But there are questions that will help every employer in any industry get a good measure of a candidate.”

Below, Julia reveals these three key questions and explains why asking them is so important for truly understanding a candidate.

1. “If We Swapped Roles For A Day, What’s The First Decision You’d Make?”

Why This Question Works:



“This question forces the candidate to think strategically beyond their own role,” says Julia. “It reveals what they see as the biggest opportunity or challenge in the company or department and provides insight into their problem-solving approach and leadership instincts.”

What It Reveals:



This question reveals the candidate’s understanding of the business—do they recognize key priorities? You should also pay attention to how they make decisions or explain their decision-making process – do they hesitate or confidently suggest an idea? Are they proactive or passive in identifying improvements?

Great Follow-Up Questions:

* Why would that be your first move?

* What impact do you think this decision would have?

* How would you get buy-in from the team?

2. “What’s A Common Workplace Rule Or Practice You Disagree With? Why?”

Why This Question Works:



Asking a candidate about whether they disagree with common workplace practices does two things: it tests their critical thinking skills and shows you whether they can challenge the status quo in a constructive way. It also reveals their values and priorities in a work environment and helps you see if they’re a culture fit for your business.

“Are they someone who brings fresh perspectives, or someone who just likes to complain?” asks Julia. “Asking them to critique how others do things will tell you this.”

What It Reveals:



How they think independently—do they follow the rules blindly or question inefficiencies? This question also tests their ability to give constructive criticism—do they just complain, or do they offer solutions? Can they recognize when a rule is outdated or doesn’t fit a modern workforce?

Great Follow-Up Questions:

* How would you change or improve that rule?

* Have you ever taken steps to challenge or modify a rule like this in a past role?

* Should all workplaces eliminate/change this rule, or just in certain industries?

3. “If You Had To Teach A Masterclass On One Topic Related To This Role, What Would It Be And Why?”

Why This Question Works:



Asking a candidate to talk about their own passions is always a great idea as it allows you to identify where their strengths and expertise lie. It shows how they view their own skill set and reveals what they’re passionate about. This lets you get to know them a little better, but it also gives you the chance to assess their cultural fit and their industry knowledge at the same time.

“You could take this question a step further by asking them to pretend to explain the topic to someone who doesn’t know much about it,” Julia suggests. “This gives you insight into how well they communicate knowledge to others and simplify complex topics or avoid industry jargon.”

What It Reveals:



Their confidence level—are they excited to share their expertise, or do they struggle to pick a topic? You also give them a chance to show off their specialized industry knowledge.

Great Follow-Up Questions:



* What’s one key lesson or takeaway from this masterclass?

* If you had to teach this to a complete beginner, how would you break it down?

* What’s one mistake people often make when trying to master this skill?

Julia Yurchak, Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search, commented:

“Great interview questions should assess experience but also uncover mindset, adaptability, and problem-solving skills. By asking candidates to challenge norms, make strategic decisions, or teach their expertise, you break past rehearsed answers and reveal their ability to think critically, lead, and innovate.”

