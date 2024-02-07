4 actionable tips to deal with social media addiction

Por staff

07/02/2024

Scrolling social media feeds endlessly is something most people do. The worst part is that you may not realize when the habit becomes an addiction. As of 2022, the US was number three on the list of the largest social media audience worldwide. Currently, the country has over 308 million users with a networking penetration rate of 91.56%.

Besides the usage, the bigger concern relates to the addictive behavior of Americans when it comes to social media. A 2022 survey showed that 40% of people aged 18 – 22 stated they are “somewhat addicted” to these platforms. Older Americans are also vulnerable, though in fewer numbers. Psychologists estimate that 5-10% of people meet the criteria for addictive behavior.

While the risk abounds, you can do your bit to avoid it in the first place. Also, it is possible to deal with social media addiction with a proactive approach. In this article, we will share a few insightful tips to reduce your social media usage and promote a healthier balance in your life.

Set Clear Boundaries

According to a survey conducted by Healthline, 53% of respondents stated that cutting down on social media usage could help. The number underscores the need to set clear boundaries. Establishing boundaries can help you regain control over social media usage. Start by defining specific timelines, and commit to sticking with them.

Gradually, try staying away from devices for a few days to practice better self-control. You may even consider deleting your account if the addiction becomes too hard to handle. You cannot undermine deleting social media benefits, no matter how challenging it seems.

Tru Lawsuit Info notes that purging for good can improve your mental health in several ways, from alleviating anxiety to eliminating unhealthy comparisons and enhancing your self-esteem. Additionally, it can strengthen your relationships and give you control over your time.

Set clear goals regarding the purpose of social media usage. You may want to use it for networking, staying informed, or entertainment. By setting boundaries and goals, you can prevent mindless scrolling and prioritize meaningful engagement.

Implement Digital Detox Periods

Deleting social media accounts may not be feasible for everyone. You can take the easier route to dealing with addiction by implementing regular digital detox periods. Statistics show that nearly 46% of Americans make conscious efforts to limit their screen time. While there is still a long way to go, the growing awareness is a positive sign.

Digital detox entails designating specific intervals, such as evenings or weekends, for unplugging from social media completely. Utilize this time to engage in offline activities, such as connecting with friends and pursuing interests that promote well-being. Integrating digital detox periods into your routine can help you break the cycle for good.

Utilize Digital Wellbeing Tools

Many platforms have built-in features to monitor and manage usage effectively. Create rules for yourself, and use these features to implement them. You can use digital well-being tools on your devices to track your app time, set usage limits, and get notifications when exceeding thresholds.

For example, Android devices have “Digital Wellbeing” and iOS devices come with “Screen Time” to gain insights into daily screen time habits. These tools help users gain awareness of their social media habits. With better awareness, you can take timely and proactive steps to reduce dependency.

Besides using digital well-being tools, you can create tech-free zones in your surroundings. Your baby’s room and backyard are good examples of such spaces. Move to this zone when you feel tempted to engage in mindless scrolling.

Practice Mindful Engagement

Research shows that mindfulness can help users engage positively on social media. It can lower the risk of depression for people spending time on these platforms. A mindful approach can also save you from addictive tendencies. It is about being present and intentional while using social media. Avoid mindlessly scrolling through endless feeds and consciously engage with content that sparks interest or adds value.

Practice mindfulness techniques such as setting intentions before logging into social media platforms. Also, cultivate awareness of emotional triggers that prompt excessive usage. Develop alternative coping mechanisms like spending time with a loved one or stepping out for a walk when you want to spend excess time on social media.

In conclusion, social media addiction is a widespread issue affecting millions of users seeking respite from the habit. Fortunately, it is not insurmountable, provided you are committed to making some rules for yourself and sticking with them. Even if you cannot give up completely, remember that moderation is the key to achieving a healthy balance.

See more: 5G-Advanced and 6G Networks will need additional spectrum

See more: The toll of ETFS on miners

See more: Nokia plans €360 million investment in microelectronics and communications technology in Germany