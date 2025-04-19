4 games hidden inside your phone that you never knew were there

Por staff

19/04/2025

You don’t need to download yet another app or shell out for the latest hit mobile game to have fun on your phone. Whether you’re deep in the Android universe or a lifelong iPhone fan, your smartphone is already packing secret games for you to discover.

“These hidden gems have been planted by developers as Easter eggs for curious users, and they’re surprisingly fun once you know where to look,” says Serge Eliseeff, the CEO of Online Free Games, a platform offering a vast collection of free online games.

Below, Serge uncovers some of the games your device is hiding—and shows you how to unlock them.

1. The Dinosaur Game (Chrome Browser – iOS & Android)

Lost signal? Perfect. That’s when this legendary no-internet game reveals itself.

To play, switch on Airplane Mode or turn off your internet connection, then try loading any site in Chrome. Instead of the webpage, you’ll see an error screen with a tiny pixelated T-Rex. Tap the dinosaur, and you’re off—leaping over cacti and ducking under birds in a never-ending desert.

“The simple one-tap gameplay of the Dinosaur game makes it ideal for killing time when you’re stuck offline,” says Serge. “As a bonus tip, you can actually play it with internet by typing ‘chrome://dino’ into your Chrome address bar.”

2. Google Pinball (Google App – iOS Only)

This one’s a bit more elusive, but well worth the swipe. First, make sure you have the Google app installed. Open it and tap the ‘Tabs’ button in the bottom right corner. If you don’t have any open tabs, a burst of colorful shapes will start to float upward. Swipe up quickly and repeatedly—and boom! The pinball game appears.

“Just like in normal Pinball, you use the on-screen paddles to keep your ball bouncing as long as possible while breaking shapes and unlocking new levels,” explains Serge. “It’s bright, responsive, and wildly addictive. While it’s currently iOS-exclusive, Android users can cross their fingers that it will roll their way soon!”

3. Snake, Solitaire, Pac-Man & Tic Tac Toe (Google Search – iOS & Android)

You don’t even need an app for this one. Just open Google in any mobile browser and type one of the following classic game names into the search bar: Snake, Solitaire, Pac-Man, or Tic Tac Toe.

The game loads directly in the search results—ready to play, no install required. “Google’s versions of these games stick closely to the originals, but add slick modern interfaces and smooth touch controls,” says Serge.

4. Android Easter Egg (Settings Menu – Android Only)

“Every Android version comes with a hidden Easter egg—part quirky tribute, part interactive toy,” explains Serge. “In Android 15, it’s a space-themed mini-game where you control a tiny spaceship exploring distant planets. You can now “plant” a flag on any planet you visit, making this the first version of the game with a tangible goal.”

To access it:

Go to Settings > About phone



Tap on ‘Android version’ multiple times



multiple times When the Android 15 logo appears, hold your finger on it until the game launches

It’s a chill, exploratory game with smooth visuals and just enough mystery to keep you drifting through space a little longer.

Serge Eliseeff, the CEO of Online Free Games, commented:

“Hidden games are small rewards for curious users—like digital treasure hunts. Developers love creating them because they add personality to software and drive deeper user interaction.

“In some cases, like the Dinosaur Game, it’s about providing something functional to keep you cool during frustrating moments, like when you’re stuck with no Wi-Fi. Others, like the pinball game in the Google app, are just delightful surprises meant to brighten your day.

“Next time you’re bored, offline, or just feeling curious, have a dig around your device. You might stumble onto your new favorite mini-game hiding right under your thumb!”

