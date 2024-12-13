4YFN Awards finalists revealed ahead of MWC25 Barcelona

13/12/2024

4YFN, one of the world’s leading startup events, has revealed the finalists of its annual 4YFN Awards, the global startup competition dedicated to discovering the best digital startups on the planet.

Ahead of the 4YFN awards ceremony where a winner will be announced at MWC25 in Barcelona on 5 March 2025, the finalists have been selected by a panel of judges representing some of the most influential figures from the investor community. The finalists are recognised as leading startups driving progress across five key areas: digital health, green tech, fintech, digital horizons, and mobile frontiers.

Meet the 4YFN Awards finalists

Bankuish (Colombia): Provides gig workers, creators, and freelancers easy access to affordable and ethical credit and banking services by leveraging work history to demonstrate creditworthiness. Bankuish helps de-risk the lending process for traditional banks, increasing productivity and discovering new customers. Horus ML (Spain): Enhancing clinical decisions with AI to improve early diagnosis, personalised medicine, and remote monitoring of chronic patients. Horus ML is revolutionising cardiovascular risk detection, aiming to be the main provider of tools for early detection of atherosclerosis in Europe and Latin America. Qflow (United Kingdom): Transforming construction with a data platform that uses AI to capture and analyse material supply chain data in real-time. Qflow is focussed on decarbonising the construction industry by reducing carbon emissions, minimising waste, and managing costs. Ramon.Space (Israel): Driving the digital transformation of space systems by equipping satellites with cutting-edge onboard computing systems. Ramon.Space’s 5G NTN On Board Processor (OBP) technology transforms satellites into intelligent, autonomous units capable of delivering advanced space services. Rockfish Data (United States): Revolutionising the telecoms industry with a generative data platform, using synthetic data and Generative AI to eliminate data bottlenecks and improve product lifecycles. Built on proprietary technology from Carnegie Mellon University, Rockfish Data’s platform empowers companies to achieve efficiency and innovation.

The five finalists were selected from a pool of 20 groundbreaking startups, and will compete for a €20,000 cash prize, courtesy of GSMA Foundry. All 20 companies will be exhibiting at an exclusive Awards zone at 4YFN25.

The winner will be crowned at a ceremony following a high energy on-stage pitching competition taking place at the Banco Sabadell stage on Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 5pm CET.

Pere Duran, Director at 4YFN, said: “A huge congratulations to our outstanding finalists, and to everybody recognised in this year’s top 20 startups list. Each year, I am blown away at the innovative ideas that continue to make the competition so strong. We look forward to showcasing how these 5 ambitious startups are harnessing the power of AI to disrupt their markets.”

