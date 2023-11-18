4YFN: Powering startups

Por staff

18/11/2023

26 – 29 February 2024

Fira Gran Via

Powering startups

4YFN partners with the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, MWC. Plus, we connect you to our global online community of founders and investors.

2024 is our 10th anniversary and to celebrate 10 years of powering startups, we’re multiplying our halls, stages and speakers, as well as making our programmes bigger and better – with more interaction, hands-on experience and expert opinion.

Plus we’re multiplying our themes, which include Growth, The Age of AI and Startup Funding. So, you can multiply your introductions, insights, investments and much more.

4YFN Awards 2024

Enter the global startup competition that guarantees international exposure, recognition in the connectivity industry as well as plenty of kudos from society and the planet.www.4yfn.com/

See more: Commercial applications emerging for 5G use cases

See more: A scientist says the Singularity will happen by 2031

See more: Qualcomm satellite deal crashes to earth