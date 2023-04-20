5 best metal stocks to watch in 2023

Por staff

20/04/2023

India is a major global producer of metals such as iron and steel, with the metal sector playing a significant role in the growth of the country’s economy. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the sector has been making a steady recovery, and there is ample scope for an increase in the supply of metals in the coming years.

Given the favorable conditions, many investors are looking to capitalize on the potential of the metal market in India. In this article, we will explore some of the top metal stocks that one can consider for stock investments in the year 2023.

1. Tata Steel

Tata Steel Price: Rs 100+

Tata Steel was founded in the year 1907 and ranks among the top ten global steel companies. The company is into fully integrated operations ranging from mining and manufacturing to marketing of finished goods.

The goods produced by Tata Steel are coated coils and sheets, precision tubes, spring wires, galvanized iron wires, coated steel coils, conveyance tubes, etc.

2. JSW Steel

JSW Steel Share Price: Rs 680+

JSW Steel is mainly involved in the production and distribution of iron and steel products. These products include sheets, coils, and galvanized and galvalume products. JSW Steel caters its products to various industries like automotive, furniture, agriculture, railway, construction, etc. The company is headquartered in Mumbai.

The companyhas manufacturing plants in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamilnadu. The company has subsidiaries running in foreign countries like Mauritius, Italy, the Netherlands, the US, the UK, Panama, etc.

3. Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel Share Price: Rs 540+

Jindal Steel & Power is a steel manufacturer and power producer. The company was founded by Om Prakash Jindal on 28th September 1979 and is headquartered in New Delhi. The company has steel plants in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Jindal Steel & Power has international operations in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company’s steel products include TMT bars, parallel flange beams, coils, wire rods, long track rails, head-hardened rails, etc.

4. Vedanta

Vedanta Share Price: Rs 270+

Established in 1965, Vedanta is a multinational natural resources company that operates across several industries, including zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, and oil and gas. The company has its headquarters in Mumbai city of India.

Other than India, Vedanta has operations in the US, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in shipping, port services, and shipbuilding.

5. SAIL

SAIL Share Price: Rs 80+

SAIL, an acronym for Steel Authority of India Limited, is one of India’s major Maharatna central public sector enterprises, specializing in steel production.

The company operates from five integrated plants and three special steel plants, strategically located across the central and eastern regions of India. The government of India has a significant stake in the company, making it an important contributor to the country’s economy.

Conclusion

The metal industry is a significant contributor to the Indian economy, and stock investments in the same can be a great way to diversify your portfolio. The sector has been recovering well after the pandemic, and investing in these 5 stable metal company stocks can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.