5 Crypto scams on the rise: How to protect your digital wallet

11/11/2024

As cryptocurrency goes mainstream, scams are on the rise, with cybercriminals targeting traders’ digital wallets. According to a recent report by the FBI, there has been a 45% YoY increase in losses from cryptocurrency scams – equating to a loss of $5.6 billion for Americans in 2023 alone.

In response to the rise of cryptocurrency fraud and scams, cryptocurrency experts at Gamdom.com reveal how traders can avoid five common cryptocurrency scams.

1. Phishing and email impersonation

Cryptocurrency cyber criminals mayâ€¯impersonate cryptocurrency apps, such as Bitcoin or Crypto.com. They are likely to issue aâ€¯false “security alert”â€¯to lure you to a fraudulent site, where you’ll be asked to enter your security and account credentials. Once you’ve done this, they will then have access to financial and personal details that you may not want to share.

How do you protect yourself from cryptocurrency phishing?

Be skeptical before you click on links. More often than not, hackers will make minor changes to URLs, such as grammatical errors, strange wordings, and misspellings, so make sure you verify the correct URL on Google before you click on the one sent to you.



Type out the name of a website. By doing this yourself, you can discover whether an email is really from a reputable sender and protect yourself against phishing.



Before entering any personal information, remember to double-check your browser for warning signs. An unlocked padlock in front of the URL, the absence of ‘https://’ before the full site address, and a misspelled website are all signs of phishing.

2. Phone impersonation fraud

Cybercriminals can create fake customer support phone numbersâ€¯for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, or apps to gain your trust when trading.

How do you protect yourself against phone impersonation fraud?

Don’t overlook multifactor authentication information. While this can sometimes be a hassle, two-factor codes add an extra layer of security to your account in case your passwords are compromised. It’s always worth taking the extra step and being safe rather than sorry.



Protect your personal information. Don’t share any passwords over email or phone. Instead, you should only enter these into secured parts of legitimate websites.



Cryptocurrency customer service representatives do not require remote access to your computer. Decline if the scammer requests this to “fix an issue” as reputable sites will not require this access to be able to resolve any queries you may have.

3. Fake cryptocurrency social media giveaways

Countless cybercriminals are running fake cryptocurrency social media giveaways – and they’re on the rise. They will likely imitate a public figure to promote the competition, guiding you to a fraudulent website that will ask for your personal information. Recently, there has been a rise in Donald Trump giveaway scams, luring voters by using his likeness in connection with his recently founded cryptocurrency.

Before continuing with the giveaway, you may be asked to verify your address by sending Bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency, to the giveaway’s blockchain address. This can lead to you clicking on malicious links, scanning fraudulent QR codes, and being scammed with a significant amount of money.

How do you protect yourself against fake cryptocurrency social media giveaways?

Before clicking on any links, remember to double-check the URL. The website will likely be misspelled if the cryptocurrency social media giveaway is a scam.



Don’t use blockchain address verification. In other words, you should never “verify” your blockchain address by sending Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.



Do your research. A quick online search can reveal if the legitimate company is running a cryptocurrency giveaway. Then, you can go ahead and report the fraud.

4. Extortion, sextortion and cryptocurrency

In addition to extortion, cryptocurrency cyber criminals may also use sextortion scam tactics. This is when they claim to have accessed your computer, obtained explicit content, and threatened to release it if you don’t send money or cryptocurrency to their blockchain address.

Fraudsters and hackers can alsoâ€¯purchase passwords and corresponding emailsâ€¯on theâ€¯dark webâ€¯from old data breaches. You might see one of your old passwords in the subject of an email – they’re almost always fraudulent even if these scams can make your heart race.

How do you protect yourself against extortion and sextortion?

Don’t reply. It’s best to ignore them, mark the email as spam, or block the number that has called you and report it to the local authorities.



Regularly change your passwords and keep them varied. Make sure they’re different across accounts – they should contain uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols, and numbers.



It’s always a good idea to run a malware scan on your device.

5. A man-in-the-middle attack

A man-in-the-middle attack occurs when a hacker intercepts the data between your device and the internet router. This often happens when you’re using public Wi-Fi, although it can happen at home if the hacker is close enough to intercept the signal from your Wi-Fi.

This allows cyber thievesâ€¯to read any data you send,â€¯includingâ€¯passwords, login information, and private keys. They can also gain access to your cryptocurrencies if you’re logged into a crypto app and drain your accounts, hold information for ransom, and so on.

How do you protect yourself against a man-in-the-middle attack?

Think before joining a public network. If you cannot use 5G, ask businesses if they provide any Wi-Fi for customers.



Download a reliable VPN. This will encrypt all dataâ€¯going to and from your device. So if a hacker intercepts your data at the airport, they won’t be able to read it.



A spokesperson from Gamdom.com has commented: “The rise of cryptocurrency fraud poses a threat to businesses and consumers alike. With cryptocurrency becoming ever more mainstream and accessible, scams are becoming more prevalent, and traders need to stay alert. The upcoming election poses a threat as well, with Donald Trump releasing his own cryptocurrency to his fans and followers who may have previously never traded before and may be unaware of the potential risks if they are not diligent.

Cybercriminals can be relentless – they will impersonate others and hold information at ransom to obtain cryptocurrencies. By ensuring that you are staying aware of the main cryptocurrency scams, you can avoid them and protect your cryptocurrency assets to ensure profitable and safe trading.”

