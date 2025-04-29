5 factors you need to consider when hiring a long-term disability claim attorney

29/04/2025

If you find yourself dealing with a long-term disability (LTD) claim, it’s a challenging process that requires understanding complex policies and dealing with insurance companies. When your health is already compromised, the last thing you want is to be burdened with confusing legal matters.

If you are struggling to claim long-term disability benefits, ERISA attorneys from Sandstone Law Group can help you and take the burden off your shoulders, making sure everything from your initial claim to your appeal is handled properly.

But before hiring a long-term disability claim attorney, you should consider some of the factors to make your claim successful.

Factors to Consider When Hiring a Disability Claim Lawyer

Let’s break down the top five factors you need to think about when hiring the right long-term disability claim attorney.

Expertise in Long-Term Disability Law

Long-term disability claims are far from straightforward. Laws surrounding disability insurance are complex, especially if your claim is governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), a federal law that can complicate things even further. This is why you need an attorney who specializes in long-term disability law.

Competent long-term disability lawyers typically have the legal knowledge to help you navigate these complexities. With their deep understanding of disability insurance policies, ERISA regulations, and bad faith laws, they can ensure that your claim is properly handled from the start. A lawyer who knows the ins and outs of long-term disability law will be able to avoid potential pitfalls and position your case for success.

Experience with Your Type of Claim

Long-term disability claims come in all shapes and sizes, and not every attorney is suited for every type of case. You’ll want to find a lawyer who has experience specifically with long-term disability claims, particularly ones that are similar to yours. For example, if your claim involves a claim denial under ERISA, you’ll want someone who has successfully handled similar cases in the past.

An attorney experienced in handling complex disability insurance cases can provide invaluable guidance, making sure that you don’t miss crucial steps or deadlines, and they can help ensure that your claim is backed by the right kind of evidence.

Understanding Insurance Policies

Every long-term disability insurance policy is unique. Your policy will outline the specifics of your coverage, such as the definition of disability, your benefits, and any exclusions. An experienced long-term disability attorney can carefully review your policy and break down the fine print.

They will analyze the terms and conditions of your policy to make sure you understand exactly what you’re entitled to. Lawyers with strong experience in disability claims can also identify any gaps or ambiguities in your policy that could impact your claim. This insight can be crucial in building your case, especially if you need to challenge a denial of benefits.

Track Record with Disability Insurance Companies

Dealing with insurance companies can be one of the most frustrating parts of filing a long-term disability claim. Insurance companies often try to deny or limit claims, even if the claimant is clearly entitled to benefits. This is why it’s important to hire an attorney who has a track record of holding insurance companies accountable.

A good lawyer will understand the tactics that insurance companies use to delay or deny claims and will know how to counter these strategies. Whether it’s ensuring that your claim is processed promptly or challenging an unfair denial, an attorney with a strong history of success with insurance companies will be an invaluable ally.

Commitment to Your Case and Client Care

You want a lawyer who is committed to your case and genuinely cares about helping you. Long-term disability claims often involve a lot of paperwork, evidence collection, and strict deadlines, and navigating this on your own can be overwhelming, especially while dealing with health issues.

You need an attorney who will be proactive and organized, ensuring that all aspects of your claim are managed efficiently. Look for a lawyer who communicates clearly, keeps you updated on the progress of your case, and is responsive to your needs.

A firm that prioritizes client care and is genuinely invested in your well-being will make the entire process much smoother.

