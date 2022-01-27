5 healthy habits for hair loss

27/01/2022

Introduction

There are a variety of reasons why your hair may be falling out. Whether this is a temporary, reversible, or permanent condition, there are options to consider. The most important step is to see a doctor so that the cause of your hair loss can be determined. We’ll go over the most common, conventional, and complementary treatments for female hair loss.

Hair loss caused by hormonal changes such as pregnancy or menopause, as well as stress, may not necessitate treatment. Instead, the weight loss will most likely stop on its own as the body adjusts. Nutrient deficiencies are typically addressed through dietary changes, supplementation, and the advice of a doctor or registered dietitian. A doctor’s advice is required if the deficiency is caused by an underlying medical condition. Any medical conditions that cause hair loss should be treated directly in order to address the entire condition rather than just its symptoms.

Having said that, there are a variety of medications and treatments available for hair loss caused by female pattern baldness and other alopecias. To see the full effects, you may need to use one or a combination of treatments for months or years.

Life-Span of Hair

Every strand of hair on your head has a life expectancy of two to five years. Hair follicles go through a growth, transition, and rest cycle. There are circumstances and lifestyle factors that can cause more of your hair to fall out during the rest cycle. This is known as telogen effluvium.

Telogen effluvium can occur as a stress symptom, after pregnancy, as a side effect of medication, or as a result of an underlying health condition. If you have hair loss that causes bald spots, patchiness, or large clumps of hair to fall out, consult your primary care physician or a dermatologist.

5 Healthy Habits for Hair Loss

Other things you can do at home to improve the health of your hair and scalp

Change your Styling Habits

Avoid tightly bound styles such as braids, buns, or ponytails. Refrain from twisting or rubbing your hair.

Wash or brush hair gently, switching to a wide-toothed comb if necessary to avoid pulling at the roots.

Other things to avoid are hot rollers, curling or straightening irons, hot oil treatments, bleaching, and other chemical processes.

When it comes to shampoo, Shampoo’s purpose is to remove dirt and excess oil from your hair. However, many commercial shampoos contain harsh chemicals. They can strip your hair of the natural oil and fatty acids that keep it strong and supple after just one use. Examine the ingredients of your shampoo and choose one that is as natural as possible. If you’ve been losing a lot of hair, experiment with different products.

Pay attention to the foods you are eating

Pay attention to what you eat and how much you eat. Eating a variety of whole foods high in vitamins and minerals, for example, will help fuel your body and the areas responsible for hair regrowth.

If you suspect you are vitamin deficient, see your doctor for a blood test and to address any other dietary issues, such as eating disorders or health conditions that may interfere with nutrient absorption.

Your diet can have an impact on hair loss Trusted Source. A diet high in antioxidants can help fight the symptoms of oxidative stress, which are environmental factors that damage hair follicles. Antioxidants can be found in strawberries, blueberries, beans and legumes, spinach, and kale.

Sugar, processed fats, preservatives, and alcohol are all potential sources of oxidative stress. Remember this if you want to stop your hair from falling out.

Add Iron and Zinc

While you’re at it, inquire about iron and zinc supplements with your doctor.

Researchers Trusted Source believe that vitamin deficiencies can cause hair loss and that proper supplementation can help reverse the effects of a variety of conditions, including alopecia areata.

Again, you should see your doctor for a blood test to determine your vitamin levels. Women with iron levels less than 70 nanograms per milliliter, for example, are considered deficient.

Work with your doctor to determine an appropriate dose based on your deficiency level. Supplementation that is excessive or unnecessary can be hazardous.

Try Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient form of Chinese medicine that has been used for thousands of years. It has numerous applications, and some researchers believe it may aid in the treatment of alopecia areata hair loss.

How? Injecting needles into the scalp may stimulate hair follicles and promote regrowth.

More research is needed in this area, but if this treatment sounds appealing to you, ask your doctor for a referral to a licensed acupuncturist. Meanwhile, you can learn more about acupuncture for hair loss.

Manage Stress

While trauma can strike suddenly and unexpectedly, you may be able to manage ongoing stress in your life through exercise, such as yoga, or mindfulness techniques, such as meditation.

Some researchers are even looking into alternative healing modalities for reversing hair loss. Yoga and meditation, according to the theory, can help regulate blood sugar and improve circulation, thereby promoting regrowth.

Note: If you are concerned that your hair loss is more than normal shedding or temporary telogen effluvium, consult your doctor. Hair that falls out in clumps and leaves bald spots, as well as hair that grows in patches, could be signs of an underlying health problem. If you require further assistance, consult your dermatologist or primary care physician and describe your symptoms.

Bottom Line

Thinning hair in women is worth investigating for reasons other than how it affects physical appearance.

While many conditions that cause temporary hair loss will resolve on their own or with simple lifestyle changes, others may be indicators of potentially irreversible loss or health conditions.

Others may respond well to treatments to promote regrowth, so getting started as soon as possible is critical.

Hair loss is a common symptom of a variety of medical conditions. There are treatments that can stop hair loss and even help you regrow some of your hair for many people who are experiencing hair loss. Home remedies, dietary and lifestyle changes, and over-the-counter medication can all help to improve the appearance of thinning hair.