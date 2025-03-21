5 mass torts in the US that made the news for the right reasons

21/03/2025

A tort is a law that holds people accountable for injuring others. Typically, torts deal with one case of injury, which can be a car accident or workplace accident. Whereas a mass tort involves multiple cases where people were injured. This could include product defect cases or other accidents.

If you think your case could be a mass tort, you should consult a mass tort lawyer. Taking on a mass tort without a lawyer is not advisable, because you’ll be going up against big corporations with a strong legal team and tons of money to spare.

Here are a few mass torts that have made the headlines.

1. Depo-Provera

Depo-Provera is a contraceptive that has been widely used by women in America. It came to light that the use of Depo-Provera was linked to a risk of developing cancer, and several lawsuits have been filed against Pfizer. The victims allege that the manufacturer failed to warn consumers adequately about the health risks associated with the use of Depo-Provera and demanded compensation for their medical bills.

This is still an ongoing lawsuit, and it has been consolidated into an MDL in Florida. If successful, victims could receive compensation for their medical treatment, pain and suffering, and loss of wages due to the use of a defective product.

2. PFAs

PFAs (polyfluoroalkyl substances), commonly referred to as forever chemicals, are synthetic compounds that are used in the manufacture of many products, including frying pans and makeup. Researchers found that PFAs cause a wide range of health problems in people, from cancer to liver damage and fertility issues.

Over the decades, many lawsuits have been brought against manufacturers, including companies like 3M, for the use of these chemicals in their products. There have been many successful cases against these corporations for diseases linked to PFAs. A few cases have failed, however, because the amount of PFAs in the environment has increased, and it has been difficult to link diseases to the use of specific products.

3. Social Media Addiction

Social media addiction is a condition where people become accustomed to spending long hours on social media platforms, leading to mental health disorders, like social withdrawal, depression, and even suicide in some cases. A mass tort has been brought against major tech companies like Meta, Google, and Snapchat, alleging that they intentionally program their platforms to cause addiction.

This is still an ongoing tort, and victims are demanding compensation for treating mental health issues and adequate regulation to prevent the development and use of such addictive technology.

4. Asbestos

Asbestos is a group of fibrous minerals that are naturally occurring and were commonly used in the construction and manufacturing industry due to its fireproof properties. However, it was found that inhaling asbestos can damage the lungs and cause cancer. A large number of cases were filed against corporations for the use of asbestos in the 90s.

The asbestos litigation was arguably the largest mass tort in the United States and resulted in millions of dollars being awarded to victims for their medical expenses. The use of asbestos has since been phased out.

5. Talcum Powder

The last mass tort that will be discussed in this article is the Johnson & Johnson baby powder lawsuit. It was found that the talcum powder contained carcinogenic agents that lead to ovarian cancer among users. The company set up a trust fund to deal with the remaining talcum powder lawsuits, through which victims were compensated for their medical expenses.

While J&J still produces baby powder, it claims that extensive research has been performed to ensure that it is not dangerous.

Conclusion

Millions of people have suffered at the hands of corporations, developing serious illnesses and even facing death due to negligent manufacturing practices. These mass torts underscore the importance of regulation and proper testing of products. It is important for consumers to be aware of the ingredients in the products they consume and hold manufacturers accountable if they find anything wrong.

