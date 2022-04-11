5 most important timelines that are must-have for your business

Por staff

11/04/2022

A business strategy is nothing more than a wish list if it does not include a clear picture of what has to be done and by when. Business plans and initiatives contain a number of time-sensitive moving pieces and a straightforward solution.

A PowerPoint timeline template will guarantee that everyone’s expectations are on the same page and establish clear standards for each team, letting them know what has to be done and when.

Not a designer? Not an issue. SlideUpLift, an easy design solution for organizations, can help you create an interesting timeline with free PowerPoint templates! You can also browse through their PowerPoint themes collection to help make visually appealing presentations.

Here is a list of the top five timelines that every business professional should have –

1. Company Timelines

Every business has something to show off, and the best way to do it is with a company timeline template. From humble origins to bright future objectives, this company timeline template will highlight those exceptional moments that define who you are and where do you stand.

The company timeline can be used for Human Resource Presentations, Business Proposals, Employee Onboarding, and other purposes. Presenting your narrative can help you encourage your team while also devising innovative strategies for the future.

Furthermore, showcasing your company’s objectives demonstrates that your management has a clear vision and instills trust in your staff and customers. Using such resourceful company timelines will draw attention to your company’s development, future objectives, and successes, generating buzz and enthusiasm among your audience.

2. Business Strategy Timelines

A business strategy is a document that outlines your company’s future plans. This business strategy timeline template can help you plan out your company’s goals for the future while also giving you enough time to choose the finest techniques and better manage them.

A business strategy template will also assist administrators and managers in managing and investing in initiatives that correspond with their company’s strategy and facilitating communication that aligns everyone on objectives and new investments.

To get the attention of your stakeholders, use PowerPoint to present your company plan. To spice up your company plan, you can utilize a range of templates to capture attention, such as animations, shapes, and isometrics.

3. Product Roadmaps

A product roadmap is a blueprint that outlines a team’s aims and ambitions for the product image. These roadmaps can be created for funding products, team product plans, product lifecycles, and other purposes.

The product roadmap timeline template provides an optical framework for the many moving parts that must work together to enable product success.

The product roadmap timeline template is more strict in terms of deadlines or scheduling, applying a time-sensitive framework, and is utilized for controlling upcoming work necessary to accomplish project progress and deliverables.

This roadmap can also be used by team members to defend or discuss certain points of view or choices.

4. Project Timelines

Time is the most important factor in the success of any undertaking. Project managers recognize that setting delivery rate expectations is an important and difficult step of management.

When you precisely construct your project timeline, you’ll realize how devastating a delay can be. This project timeline template can be used by project managers, stakeholders, and workers to prevent teams from functioning mindlessly with erroneous releases and deadlines and to enable them to evaluate what occurred in the past and change the future.

5. History Timelines

The company history timeline provides confident narratives and joyful stories that can be utilized for historical assessment to enhance corporate fabrication, movements, and progress. It’s also a vital tool for executives to understand the company’s history and assist define its future.

You can use this history timeline template when preparing a presentation for a new client because it makes your company’s message more trustworthy and makes them realize that your company has withstood the test of time and that you have a trustworthy bond with your clients, which naturally persuades them to put more faith in your brand.

Use timeline templates in your slides to make engaging presentations.

How To Showcase Timelines in Your Presentations?

Here are some fantastic methods to demonstrate timelines to your audience in any presentation:

1. PowerPoint Animations

Enhance the look of your timeline. An animated PowerPoint presentation. Making use of animation in your timeline can improve the effectiveness of your presentation and make the message more remembered. Animations can be utilized effectively to draw the audience’s attention while also furthering your message.

When making a presentation to potential customers, simply use animations to emphasize key elements and words in your timeline presentation. At a long business conference, animations may even help retain audiences that are suffering from presentation fatigue.

2. Shapes

Symbolism not only helps your viewers’ eyes, but it also helps them learn and comprehend. Shapes have the ability to affect how your audience feels about a topic since they unconsciously link the viewer to the items.

For example, employing a road shape in your roadmap timeline will demonstrate the specific course the business should go, instilling trust in your brand.

As you know your way around your objective, including a triangle/mountain in your company plan timeline will indicate prosperity, which is achieved by ascending the mountain, and this is how shapes can be utilized to express opinions and make a stronger impression and connection with the audience.

3. Isometrics

With our isometric designs, you can represent three-dimensional things in two dimensions. Because of its capacity to exhibit the design from several fronts, isometric allows you to convey ideas from a fresh viewpoint.

Isometrics can be used in many types of business presentations, from project timelines to corporate timelines to Business Strategy timelines.

Isometric 3D buildings may be shown clearly with realistic features that are easily understood and can even be merged for desired effects, boosting your idea’s aesthetic appeal and recognizability.

4. Pictures

We’ve all heard the expression “a picture is worth a thousand words.” It is the same while discussing the presentation. Images assist your audience in concentrating and memorizing information more effectively. According to studies, individuals recall 65 percent of the information delivered via graphics.

Including images in your timeline presentation, such as a historical timeline or corporate timeline, will serve as a visual context when you develop an idea, extracting the viewer’s emotions and allowing the audience to participate in a moment, bringing that moment back to life.

Wrapping It Up

A good vision opens a lot of doors. It results in project success, business recognition, and personal development. Creating a timeline is one of the finest methods to visualize any project. This style of graphical representation aids in the communication of tales and the presentation of processes by presenting a series of events in chronological sequence.