5 reasons why a cargo truck may cause an accident

29/08/2024

Cargo trucks are essential for the economy, transporting goods across vast distances. On the other hand, their bulk and weight may make them very hazardous.

In 2022, there were 5,936 fatalities from large-truck collisions. The mortality toll has increased by 49% over the past ten years.

When someone is injured in a cargo truck accident, the consequences can range from long-term medical complications to significant financial losses. Understanding why these accidents occur can help bolster safety protocols and lower the dangers associated with sharing the road with these massive vehicles.

Here are five common reasons why cargo trucks may cause accidents.

1.Driver Fatigue

Fatigue is one of the most common causes of cargo truck accidents. Commercial vehicles often have tight schedules to meet, and drivers are under immense pressure to reach their destination on time. They may be forced to drive for long hours to comply with these tight deadlines without adequate breaks.

This can result in drowsy driving and impair the driver’s cognitive abilities, such as reaction time, decision-making, and awareness of road conditions. As a result, fatigue often contributes to cargo truck accidents and the victims are left with severe injuries.

2.Improper Loading or Shifting Cargo

Another common cause of cargo truck accidents is improper cargo loading or overloaded trucks. When cargo is not loaded correctly, the truck’s weight distribution can take a hit, affecting the driver’s ability to control the vehicle.

Moreover, overloaded trucks have an impact on brakes and tires, increasing the risk of tire blowouts and brake failures. This can lead to loss of control over the vehicle and result in an accident.

3.Lack of Proper Maintenance

Cargo trucks are prone to rigorous wear and tear due to the long distances they cover and the heavy loads they carry. Therefore, trucking companies must maintain their vehicles regularly to ensure safe operation.

On the other hand, poor maintenance of cargo trucks might lead to technical issues like tire blowouts or malfunctioning brakes while driving. Such unforeseen technical issues can cause severe accidents, leaving victims with life-altering injuries.

4.Negligent Driving Behavior

Negligence on the part of truck drivers is another common reason for cargo truck accidents. This includes behaviors such as speeding, reckless driving, and distracted driving (e.g., texting while driving).

When a cargo truck driver engages in these risky behaviors, they put themselves and others at risk of being injured in an accident. Owing to the dimensions and mass of these trucks, even a small mistake might have disastrous results.

5.Inclement Weather

Cargo trucks often travel long distances through various weather conditions. Rain, snow, or fog are examples of adverse weather that can seriously impair a truck driver’s ability to drive safely.

Moreover, cargo trucks have a higher center of gravity than other vehicles, making them more susceptible to rollover accidents. The chances of rollover accidents are particularly high in extremely windy conditions.

Takeaway!

Cargo truck accidents cause severe injuries and even fatalities for those involved. To avoid these kinds of accidents in the future, it is essential to understand why they happen.

Addressing issues such as driver fatigue, inadequate maintenance, and negligent driving behavior can help make our roads safer for everyone. If you or a loved one has been involved in a cargo truck accident, obtaining legal counsel is crucial if you want to safeguard your rights and make the guilty parties answerable for their actions. A truck accident lawyer is also handy during settlement negotiations.

Remember, safety should always be the top priority when operating any vehicle on the road. So, let’s work together to reduce the number of cargo truck accidents and keep our roads safe.

