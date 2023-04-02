54% of UK parents want TikTok banned in the UK

staff

02/04/2023

In a quickfire poll conducted by Casinos En Ligne, 1,512 UK parents on MumsNet forum were asked if they would like to see TikTok banned within the UK, as the US continues to debate this decision in congress.

The results have come back and 54% of UK parents want TikTok banned on all devices.

The social media app was banned on UK government officials devices only this month, in a sway of new measures to restrict data collection. The caution from both the UK & US governments is trickling into UK society, with many parents concerned how the Chinese based-app is impacting their children.

The UK is known for following in America’s political footsteps, so any legislative decision made in the houses of congress could have ripple effect not only in the UK, but across western countries.

Commentary

Liam Solomon, PR Manager at Casinos En Ligne commented on the data:

“TikTok has seen a dominant rise to becoming the number one social media app globally with ,hundreds of millions downloads. However, concerns surrounding data privacy and child safety may cause the app to be banned in the US.

By a sizable margin, it seems parents in the UK would embrace a TikTok ban, to help protect children from the supposed dangers of the app.”