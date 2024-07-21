5G Americas examines spectrum challenges and opportunities in new briefing paper

Por staff

21/07/2024

5G Americas, the voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the publication of its latest briefing paper, “Spectrum Sharing: Challenges and Opportunities,” providing an in-depth exploration of the various spectrum sharing models, their technical, regulatory, and economic complexities, and the potential benefits they offer to the wireless industry.

Along with standardized same and multi-technology spectrum sharing techniques, the briefing paper discusses implementation of evolved spectrum access systems and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology, as the demand for wireless services continues to surge. The paper highlights the differences in industry specifications and regulatory perceptions in relation to DSS, as well as identifying the challenges of spectrum sharing. It highlights the significance of the 3.1-3.45 GHz band, emphasizing its potential for commercial services and the advancements needed in sensing technologies to ensure effective spectrum management.

Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas said, “Dedicated exclusive use radio spectrum is a critical resource effecting the U.S. wireless industry, economy and technology leadership. Yet, effective spectrum sharing could be a part of some solutions but will require innovative technologies and collaborative regulatory frameworks to ensure that both legacy users and new entrants can coexist without compromising performance.”

The white paper provides an in-depth examination of various spectrum management models including licensed, unlicensed, and shared spectrum approaches along with complexities of DSS.

Key sections of the 5G Americas briefing paper include:

An overview of existing spectrum management models, detailing the licensed, unlicensed, and shared spectrum mechanisms.

Definitions and techniques of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, exploring its various interpretations by leading industry bodies such as 3GPP and 5G Americas.

A review of current commercial experiences in the United States, focusing on the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) in the 6 GHz band.

An exploration of potential spectrum sharing approaches in the 3.1-3.45 GHz band.

An analysis of the technical, regulatory, and economic challenges associated with spectrum sharing.

“The ability to share spectrum efficiently is not just a technical challenge but a strategic opportunity. We must develop policies that incentivize cooperation and ensure fair access to this critical resource,” says work group co-leader Karri Kuoppamaki, SVP, Advanced and Emerging Technologies, T-Mobile, USA, Inc.

“Exclusive spectrum use is vital for societal, economic, and national security benefits, but when dedicated spectrum for commercial services isn’t possible, spectrum sharing offers a possible solution,” stated Brian Daly, AVP Wireless Technology Strategy & Standards, AT&T. “Spectrum sharing, using advanced radar sensing methods, could provide part of the solution to meet the additional spectrum needs of wireless services, if preferred commercially licensed spectrum is not available.”

See more: XGENIA launches ‘Ignite’: Unlimited AI ideation & rapid prototyping for iGaming

See more: 5 reasons to invest in AI training for your team

See more: A less complicated way of investing in Bitcoin