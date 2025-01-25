5G Americas examines trust and security in AI-powered wireless networks

As the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunications accelerates, the importance of ensuring trust and security in cellular wireless networks has never been greater. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, announced the publication of its latest white paper, “Advances in Trust and Security in Cellular Wireless Networks in the Age of AI.” This comprehensive study examines the evolving threat landscape posed by AI-driven technologies and outlines strategic recommendations for securing these systems.

With AI increasingly integrated into mobile networks, use cases such as anomaly detection, automated threat response, and intelligent network management demonstrate its potential to improve performance and security. However, adversarial attacks, intelligent jamming, and AI-based intrusions present significant risks, underscoring the importance of secure AI deployment and international collaboration to establish trust in AI-driven telecommunications systems.

“Artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword for the wireless industry,” said Viet Nguyen, President of 5G Americas. “While it offers groundbreaking advancements in network performance and security, it also expands the attack surface. Proactive governance, ethical frameworks, and collaborative industry efforts are essential to harness AI’s potential safely and responsibly.”

Key insights from the whitepaper include:

AI-Driven Threats and Mitigation Strategies: The integration of AI into network operations creates new attack surfaces, such as adversarial machine learning and data poisoning. The white paper provides actionable controls and recommendations for safeguarding AI assets and platforms.

The integration of AI into network operations creates new attack surfaces, such as adversarial machine learning and data poisoning. The white paper provides actionable controls and recommendations for safeguarding AI assets and platforms. Regulatory and Governance Frameworks: Emerging global standards and regulations, including initiatives by 3GPP, NIST, and ISO, are highlighted as essential to developing trustworthy AI systems in telecom.

Emerging global standards and regulations, including initiatives by 3GPP, NIST, and ISO, are highlighted as essential to developing trustworthy AI systems in telecom. Strategic Use Cases for AI in Wireless Networks: From enhancing mobility management to enabling intelligent network planning, AI applications hold transformative potential, provided they are implemented securely and ethically.

From enhancing mobility management to enabling intelligent network planning, AI applications hold transformative potential, provided they are implemented securely and ethically. The Role of AI in 6G Development: With the evolution toward AI-native 6G networks, the paper explores how AI can optimize energy efficiency, enable dynamic feature development, and support emerging use cases like mixed reality and intelligent IoT.

“AI is revolutionizing wireless networks, enabling unprecedented efficiency, optimization, and innovation,” said Taylor Hartley, Working Group Leader of the paper and Solutions Security Manager at Ericsson. “However, as AI adoption grows, so does its potential as an attack vector. This whitepaper serves as a crucial guide for stakeholders aiming to balance innovation with robust security measures.”

“Telecommunications networks are the backbone of our digital society,” said Martin McGrath, Working Group Leader of the paper and Principal Standardization Lead, Nokia. “This white paper emphasizes the critical need for proactive measures to secure AI systems, ensuring the trust and safety of next-generation wireless networks.”

