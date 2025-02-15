5G Americas explores quantum threats and solutions in wireless cellular networks

5G Americas has released its latest white paper, Post Quantum Computing Security, detailing the urgent need for the telecommunications industry to prepare for the challenges posed by quantum computing to current wireless network security. The paper outlines how emerging quantum technologies could compromise existing cryptographic standards and highlights the critical steps required to ensure quantum-resistant network security.

With advancements in quantum computing, a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) has the potential to break traditional public key cryptography, a cornerstone of internet and mobile network security. The white paper warns of “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, where encrypted data is intercepted and stored today to be decrypted by future quantum capabilities.

“Quantum computing represents both a transformative opportunity and a significant challenge for the telecommunications security,” said Viet Nguyen, President of 5G Americas. “By using hybrid approaches and adopting cryptographic agility, we can secure our networks against emerging quantum threats. The proactive work of standards bodies like IETF and 3GPP ensures the industry remains prepared for this evolution.”

The white paper highlights the importance of preparing for quantum threats today. Key recommendations include:

The paper underscores the critical role of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in addressing emerging quantum threats. Standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in 2024, PQC algorithms are specifically designed to resist attacks from both classical and quantum computers. To ensure a smooth transition, a hybrid migration approach will be necessary, combining traditional cryptography with quantum-resistant methods to strengthen overall security.

However, the shift to quantum-resilient networks is not without its challenges. PQC algorithms often demand larger key sizes and greater computational resources, which will require substantial upgrades to existing systems. Additionally, rigorous performance testing will be essential to address potential interoperability and efficiency concerns, ensuring a seamless adoption process.

“The rise of quantum computing presents a transformative challenge to the security of wireless networks,” said Taylor Hartley, Working Group Leader of the paper and Solutions Security Manager at Ericsson. “The proactive adoption of post-quantum cryptography is not just an opportunity but an imperative for the telecommunications industry. Our white paper aims to guide stakeholders in understanding and addressing these critical threats.”

“The migration to post-quantum cryptography is a monumental task that requires collaboration across the entire telecommunications ecosystem,” said Martin McGrath, Working Group Leader of the paper and Principle Standardization Lead, Nokia. “From engaging supply chains to addressing performance and interoperability challenges, every stakeholder has a role to play in safeguarding the future of mobile communications.”

