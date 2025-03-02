5G Americas provides update on development and advances in non-terrestrial networks

5G Americas, the leading voice of 5G and beyond in the Americas, has released a new white paper, New Developments and Advances in 5G and Non-Terrestrial Networks, exploring the advancements, opportunities, and challenges of integrating Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) with existing 5G infrastructure. As satellite technology continues to evolve, NTN is set to revolutionize global connectivity by extending mobile broadband services to remote and underserved areas, enabling critical emergency communications, and supporting new commercial applications.

Viet Nguyen, President of 5G Americas said, “The convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks is unlocking new possibilities for seamless global connectivity. By complementing existing 4G, 5G, and future network deployments, non-terrestrial networks are complementary for coverage beyond traditional mobile network reach.”

NTN is rapidly transitioning from proof-of-concept trials to commercial services, with the markets for satellite-based telecommunications partnerships projected to grow to $28 billion by 2030, highlighting the increasing role of NTN in bridging the digital divide. Initial satellite-based tests have paved the way for real-world applications, with emergency communication services such as E911and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) among the first to leverage NTN capabilities.

The new white paper highlights the versatility of NTN across industries:

Remote and Rural Connectivity – Providing internet access to areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage.

– Providing internet access to areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage. Maritime and Aviation Communications – Enhancing connectivity for ships, aircraft, and offshore operations.

– Enhancing connectivity for ships, aircraft, and offshore operations. Disaster Recovery and Emergency Response – Enabling life-saving communications in crisis situations.

– Enabling life-saving communications in crisis situations. Internet of Things (IoT) and Asset Tracking– Expanding NTN applications for smart agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure monitoring.

The successful integration of NTN into the 5G ecosystem requires close collaboration between mobile device manufacturers, network operators, and satellite providers. Direct-to-device (D2D) services leveraging LTE and 5G spectrum are becoming a reality, allowing unmodified smartphones to connect via satellite.

Additionally, close collaboration is needed between governments and international standards bodies. Spectrum allocation plays a crucial role in NTN deployment, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and international regulators defining policies for satellite-based services. Spectrum-sharing mechanisms, including carrier aggregation, are being explored to ensure harmonious coexistence between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Additionally, NTN standardization efforts are also progressing with upcoming advancements in 3GPP Release 19 that will drive further improvements in satellite payloads, mobility management, and network slicing, making NTN more efficient and scalable.

“Regulatory support and technological advancements are key to NTN’s success,” said Brian Olsen, Working Group Leader of the paper and Senior Manager, Technology Development and Strategy at T-Mobile. “With efforts underway to standardize spectrum and enhance satellite integration, NTN will play a vital role in improving connectivity, resilience, and global digital inclusion.”

