5G Americas publishes comprehensive insights on AI’s role in cellular networks

16/12/2024

5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, has released a groundbreaking white paper titled Artificial Intelligence in Cellular Networks. This document dives into the transformative potential of AI/ML across telecommunications networks, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing efficiency, scalability, and innovation across the evolving5G landscape.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming cellular networks by enabling dynamic, agile decision-making and adaptive operations to address the growing complexity of 5Gsystems while laying the foundation for beyond 5G and 6G technologies, “said Dr. Christina Chaccour, Emerging Network Tech and AI Manager at Ericsson and co-leader of the working group. “This paper offers a detailed exploration of how artificial intelligence is seamlessly integrating into every layer of cellular networks, driving innovation and efficiency.”

The white paper will be the first in a series of 5G Americas white papers focused specifically on AI in the wireless cellular industry. It highlights critical developments and opportunities for AI integration, focusing on enhancing network reliability, optimizing resource utilization, and fostering innovation. As networks transition from 5GAdvanced to beyond 5G and 6G, AI is poised to underpin next-generation services and infrastructure.

Key Insights from the White Paper:

· Layered Analysis: AI enhances network performance at every layer, from optimizing signal quality and spectral efficiency in the physical layer (L1) to enabling advanced mobility management and dynamic resource allocation in data link (L2) and network (L3) layers. Use cases like beamforming optimization and cross-layer processes, such as life cycle management, are driving transformative efficiencies.

· Cross-Layer Processes: AI facilitate send-to-end network optimization, including intent-driven networking and lifecycle management, ensuring a cohesive and efficient telecommunications ecosystem.

· RAN Innovations: AI enhances Radio Access Networks (RAN), including applications in Open RAN architectures that leverage RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC) for network programmability and resource optimization.

· Generative AI in Telecom: The white paper highlights how generative AI is redefining telecommunications by enabling innovations such as intent prediction, synthetic data generation, and dynamic customer interaction. Advanced use cases include OSS/BSS automation, troubleshooting, and semantic communication for more efficient data transmission.

· Responsible AI: The paper underscores the importance of trustworthy practices, emphasizing transparency, explain ability, and privacy in AI deployment. It advocates for robust monitoring systems, bias mitigation, and ethical design principles to ensure AI-driven networks maintain public trust and operational reliability.

“AI is becoming a cornerstone for building intelligent, adaptive, and efficient networks,” said Dr. Kamakshi Sridhar, VP RAN Technology and Strategy CTSO at Mavenir. “This paper not only outlines the technological advancements but also emphasizes the need for responsible and transparent practices.”

As the telecom industrygears up for the challenges of 6G, Artificial Intelligence in Cellular Networks provides a roadmap for integrating AI into telecominfrastructure. It offers actionable insights for operators, manufacturers, andtechnologists to navigate the evolving landscape of cellular networks.

“AI offers unprecedented capabilities for enabling automation and enhancing network intelligence. By integrating AI across multiple layers of the network and in the device, we can achieve seamless connectivity and drive the evolution of telecommunications,” added Dr. Eren Balevi, Staff Engineer at Qualcomm Technologies.

