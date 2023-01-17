5G Americas re-elects leadership from T-Mobile and Ericsson

Wireless cellular industry trade association, 5G Americas, today announced Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile US has been re-elected as Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors for 2023. Barbara Baffer, Ericsson, Vice President, Government & Policy Advocacy has again been re-elected as Treasurer.

“As the 5G ecosystem continues to progress throughout the world, we are pleased to retain the strong Board leadership for the association.” said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas.

Neville Ray is T-Mobile’s president of technology, responsible for the management and development of T-Mobile’s wireless network, the company’s information technology services, and technology operations. He is widely recognized for his leadership in telecommunications, having more than 30 years of experience building and operating wireless networks in the US and around the world. Ray has been a member of the 5G Americas Board for more than 12 years and previously served two multi-year terms as Chairman.

Said Ray, “The United States and the Americas continue to lead the wireless cellular industry revolution with advanced technologies and networking capabilities. As consumers and businesses adopt new uses in wireless telecommunications, 5G Americas will continue to make an impact educating key stakeholders in technology innovation and regulatory policy.”

Barbara Baffer has been with Ericsson for 32 years working in several different roles and is currently the Vice President, Government & Policy Advocacy. Baffer leads Ericsson’s regulatory and legislative advocacy efforts in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, she serves on the Executive Committee of Tech Titans and was its 2017-2019 Chairwoman. Baffer serves on the Board of Directors to CTIA’s Wireless Association Foundation and serves on the Board of the Telecommunications Industry Association, representing Ericsson on the Executive Committee of the Information Technology Industry Council as the Vice Chairwoman.



Baffer added, “I’m honored to continue working with world-class experts and leaders in the wireless industry. At 5G Americas, our efforts are helping to guide wireless cellular along a successful and sustainable path towards a more connected future around the world.”