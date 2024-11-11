5G Americas unveils strategic insights on the Programmable 5G Network and API Ecosystem

The telecommunications landscape is transforming as 5G networks evolve into programmable, API-driven ecosystems that power new service models and technical capabilities. 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, today announced the publication of its latest white paper, “The Programmable 5G Network and API Ecosystem,” highlighting the industry’s shift toward software-defined networks and the pivotal role of APIs in delivering scalable, secure, and innovative services across sectors.

The white paper details how cloud-native architectures, virtualization, and open APIs are paving the way for service-oriented, scalable 5G networks. By embracing programmability, communication service providers (CSPs) can deploy “as-a-Service” models like Network as a Service (NaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), meeting diverse enterprise needs while creating new revenue channels. According to McKinsey, programmable networks and API ecosystems could generate $100 billion to $300 billion in industry revenue over the next five to seven years.

Said Viet Nguyen, Vice President of Public Relations and Technology at 5G Americas, “Programmable networks empower network operators to support diverse, scalable applications across industry verticals, fueling innovation in areas such as remote healthcare monitoring, predictive maintenance in manufacturing, or real-time delivery tracking.”

Key findings from the “The Programmable 5G Network and API Ecosystem,” white paper include:

Service-Oriented Architecture: CSPs are transforming into agile service providers, driven by API-based service frameworks that streamline network management and enable seamless integration with application developers.

CSPs are transforming into agile service providers, driven by API-based service frameworks that streamline network management and enable seamless integration with application developers. Emerging Business Models: With the advent of Network as a Service (NaaS) and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), CSPs are poised to tap into new revenue streams and create richer, more complex service categories for enterprises and consumers alike.

With the advent of Network as a Service (NaaS) and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), CSPs are poised to tap into new revenue streams and create richer, more complex service categories for enterprises and consumers alike. Ecosystem Collaboration: Industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway, Linux Foundation’s CAMARA project, and TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) are vital to establishing a global, uniform API framework for network services.

“5G’s transformation into a programmable, API-driven ecosystem is a game-changer for our industry and will play a critical role in unlocking the full potential of this technology. This shift is not just about connectivity; it’s about creating intelligent, scalable systems that can adapt to the ever-evolving needs of our digital world,” said Bob Everson, Director, Mobile Architecture and Ecosystem, Cisco. “This white paper delves into how CSPs can create an ecosystem that enhances service delivery while maintaining security and scalability.”

“Programmable networking has long existed, but only now can Communication Service Providers (CSPs) fully realize its benefits through a Service-Oriented Architecture that enables ‘as a Service’ (aaS) capabilities. To achieve this, operators must provide application developers with a ‘franchise-like’ framework offering consistent capabilities based on uniform standards, specifications, and processes,” said Dan Druta, Lead Member of Technical Staff AT&T and leader for the 5G Americas working group.

The white paper also explores advances in API security and regulatory compliance that maintain consumer trust and network integrity, as well as examines continuous innovation and development in user endpoint devices to meet evolving connectivity needs.

