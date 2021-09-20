5G app portal Nonvoice Alive launches worldwide

Nonvoice, the globally 5G app agency, is launching its first dedicated 5G app portal, Nonvoice Alive. The portal provides network operators around the world with direct access to high quality 5G consumer apps to start generating revenues from 5G devices and data plans.

As of today, the Nonvoice Alive portal contains 15 consumer apps with new titles being added each month. The apps and experiences cover AR games, education, sports and NFTs/digital collectibles which are seeing huge increases in popularity. The hand selected high-quality services available on Nonvoice Alive can be bundled together or provided on a subscription basis or even as a marketing promotion.

Simon Buckingham, CEO of the Nonvoice Agency explains his vision: “the 5G market needs innovative and new consumer apps that will surprise and delight and encourage the adoption of this technology. Without adoption by users 5G cannot be successful. The aim of this service and others that we have launched or have in the pipeline are all geared around reducing roadblocks to consumer take-up of 5G”.

The launch of Nonvoice Alive comes just a couple of weeks after the Agency launched AdCoop, a cross-promotional ad network whereby apps in the Nonvoice ecosystem can cross-promote each other. The Nonvoice Alive apps are international and can be introduced into any telecommunications market in the world that has a 5G network.