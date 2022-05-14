5G core market sales create significant incremental opportunity over 2032

14/05/2022

The 5G core market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn. Solution held a largest market share of 5G core market and is projected to register a CAGR of 72.5% during the year 2015-21 and this trend is likely to be continued with the projected CAGR of 26.7% in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

● 5G Core market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 14.7 Bn by 2032.

● In 2022, North America is expected to contribute more than 35% to the market revenue

● 5G Core solution segment is projected to garner over 25% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

● Cloud shows the highest growth potential among deployment models. Its market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 25% during 2022- 2032.

● U.S., the key market is expected to hold the prominent market share and grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during 2022 – 2032.

Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their solutions and their reach across geographies. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive in the 5G Core market.

· In Mar, 2022, Ericsson and Vodafone have successfully completed the UK’s first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance for consumer and business customers.

· In Feb, 2021, NOKIA announced the launch of its DelOps initiative, a new and innovative approach to managing the complexity of 5G core software delivery and operations, and a new suite of CI/CD Services to help communication service providers (CSPs) realize increased operational efficiencies and velocity of new services

