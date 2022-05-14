5G core market sales create significant incremental opportunity over 2032
The 5G core market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn. Solution held a largest market share of 5G core market and is projected to register a CAGR of 72.5% during the year 2015-21 and this trend is likely to be continued with the projected CAGR of 26.7% in the next ten years.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
● 5G Core market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 14.7 Bn by 2032.
● In 2022, North America is expected to contribute more than 35% to the market revenue
● 5G Core solution segment is projected to garner over 25% CAGR between 2022 and 2032
● Cloud shows the highest growth potential among deployment models. Its market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 25% during 2022- 2032.
● U.S., the key market is expected to hold the prominent market share and grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during 2022 – 2032.
Competitive Landscape
A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their solutions and their reach across geographies. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive in the 5G Core market.
· In Mar, 2022, Ericsson and Vodafone have successfully completed the UK’s first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance for consumer and business customers.
· In Feb, 2021, NOKIA announced the launch of its DelOps initiative, a new and innovative approach to managing the complexity of 5G core software delivery and operations, and a new suite of CI/CD Services to help communication service providers (CSPs) realize increased operational efficiencies and velocity of new services
Market Segments Covered in 5G Core Industry Analysis
- By Component :
- Solution
- Services
- Professional services
- Managed Services
- By Network Functions :
- Access and Mobility Management Function
- Session Management Function
- User Plane Function
- Policy Control Function
- Network Exposure function
- NF Repository Function
- Unified Data Management
- Authentication Server Function
- Application Function
- Network Slice Selection function
- Others
- By End-User :
- Telecom Operators
- Enterprises
- By Deployment Model :
- Cloud
- On-Premises