5G core market sales create significant incremental opportunity over 2032

The 5G core market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn. Solution held a largest market share of 5G core market and is projected to register a CAGR of 72.5% during the year 2015-21 and this trend is likely to be continued with the projected CAGR of 26.7% in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

●       5G Core market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 14.7 Bn by 2032.

●       In 2022, North America is expected to contribute more than 35% to the market revenue

●       5G Core solution segment is projected to garner over 25% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

●       Cloud shows the highest growth potential among deployment models. Its market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 25% during 2022- 2032.

●       U.S., the key market is expected to hold the prominent market share and grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during 2022 – 2032.

Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their solutions and their reach across geographies. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive in the 5G Core market.

·         In Mar, 2022, Ericsson and Vodafone have successfully completed the UK’s first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance for consumer and business customers.

·         In Feb, 2021, NOKIA announced the launch of its DelOps initiative, a new and innovative approach to managing the complexity of 5G core software delivery and operations, and a new suite of CI/CD Services to help communication service providers (CSPs) realize increased operational efficiencies and velocity of new services

Market Segments Covered in 5G Core Industry Analysis

  • By Component :
    • Solution
    • Services
      • Professional services
      • Managed Services
  • By Network Functions :
    • Access and Mobility Management Function
    • Session Management Function
    • User Plane Function
    • Policy Control Function
    • Network Exposure function
    • NF Repository Function
    • Unified Data Management
    • Authentication Server Function
    • Application Function
    • Network Slice Selection function
    • Others
  • By End-User :
    • Telecom Operators
    • Enterprises
  • By Deployment Model :
    • Cloud
    • On-Premises

