5G Devices Are Evolving Beyond Smartphones to Battery-less IoT

Por staff

29/10/2023

The landscape of 5G devices is evolving rapidly to meet the diverse needs of various use cases, ranging from smartphones to specialized IoT devices and emerging battery-less ambient IoT devices. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond in the Americas, has introduced a briefing paper titled ‘Evolving Devices for 5G Adoption’ which examines the evolution of 5G devices, shedding light on optimization and adaptation of 5G technologies that cater to a wide array of use cases.

Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, shared his perspective: “The evolution of 5G devices signifies a dynamic shift in connectivity, transforming industries and empowering individuals. From the power of smartphones to the promise of Ambient IoT, this 5G Americas’ briefing paper unveils the future diversity of 5G devices.”

Key topics covered in this latest 5G Americas briefing paper include:

According to Brian Daly, Assistant VP at AT&T and co-leader of the briefing paper stated, “This paper encompassed a wide variety of current and future 5G devices, ranging from smartphones to the innovative RedCap and battery-less ambient IoT devices. We categorized these devices based on various factors, emphasizing optimization for IoT applications in terms of complexity, performance, and efficiency.” He further added, “Overall, the evolving landscape of 5G devices presents exciting opportunities across IoT, XR, and beyond.”

Yuchul Kim, Principal Engineer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and working group co-leader of this 5G Americas project stated, “This 5G Americas paper provides a holistic view of how 5G devices are evolving to address the diverse needs of today’s interconnected world and serves as a testament to the continuing innovation driving toward new services offered by the 5G industry.”

