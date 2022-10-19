5G is Connecting Everything

Por staff

With 5G networks now spreading like wildfire around the world, this past quarter has seen very solid growth in both the number of 5G wireless networks and connected subscribers. There are now 233 5G networks globally, along with 813 million connections – which is on a torrid pace of doubling every year.

The 5G story now hinges on how consumers and industries will begin to use the capabilities of this generation’s wireless connectivity. We’ve seen early successes from some operators with fixed wireless access as a supplement or replacement for broadband connectivity, as well as some early discussions involving combined satellite-cellular partnerships. Clearly, wireless coverage remains a key killer app for 5G.

However, as private 5G networks begin to take off, we are seeing more enterprises looking into the guts of implementing 5G into their core business models. 5G security in cloud environments and time-critical services are two key areas which are shaping up to be the next battlegrounds for business success. No doubt that industries like manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, finance, and many others are starting to take notice.

The vision of 5G connecting people and devices is taking shape, bringing the power of the cloud into the real world.