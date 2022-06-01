6 home areas that require attention

Por staff

01/06/2022

As a homeowner, maintaining your home can be such a tough job. In most cases, you are so overwhelmed that you end up overlooking some areas in your home. Your dream to be a homeowner with a nice cozy home that is ever spotless may get you a meltdown if you are not careful.

So, how do you make your home cozier and pleasant, especially with some delicate areas of your home? What are the regions where you should concentrate your efforts? Well, this article will give you areas of your home that you must pay attention to in your home.

1. The Kitchen

The kitchen is frequently the room in the house that gets the greatest usage. Simple things like spillages and dirty dishes could just give your home the bad vibes that you do not want. Moreover, a disorganized kitchen makes it hard for you to find things or prepare a simple meal.

For aged kitchens, consider remodeling. Look into European kitchen cabinets manufacturers that offer cabinets and other kitchen items that you can get for your kitchen. Kitchen upgrades allow you to organize things.

Every kitchen’s health and safety recipe includes hygiene as a vital aspect. The growth of bacteria can result from simple negligence in scrubbing the kitchen area or preparing meals, resulting in foodborne illness. You need to keep your kitchen as neat as possible. The inference is notably due to the consequence that might occur if proper care is not taken.

When cleaning the kitchen, you can use the following as a checklist:

– Clear Everything from counters, and sinks.

– Wash dirty dishes and ensure that the sinks are always dry, otherwise, you risk having smaller bugs in the house.

– Take the trash out. This is to ensure that your kitchen does not smell.

– Spray your kitchen with essential oils to give it a fresh smell.

– Wipeout spillages immediately

– Defrost the fridge and throw out any expired foods in your fridge.

2. The Living Room

This is the room where people spend most of the time. Either watching television, talking, or even simply relaxing. This naturally translates to the room being unorderly most of the time. And working on the clock to organize it is tiresome. But there are hacks to make you less exhausted to organize your living room.

– Make some small cotton balls and dampen them with essential oils, then place them under pillows and cushions. This will keep your living room smelling nice.

– Have a rule for everyone in the household to clean after themselves. This reduces your clean-up time.

– Vacuum your living room at least twice a day. This reduces the chances of dust build-up in the living room. You can get the current robot cleaners to help you. They’ll make things easier.

– Keep your windows clean.

– Declutter unnecessary items in the living room.

3. The Bathrooms

Other than the kitchen, the bathroom is yet another room that can be a virus spread if not handled with care. Water on the floors and unclean toilet can cause fungal infections that can spread through the family. To ensure that this doesn’t happen you need to look into maintaining the hygiene of your home bathroom with the following techniques:

– Switch the bar soap with liquid soaps. This reduces the chances of spreading germs. Do the same with bathing soaps.

– Always keep the toilet clean and flash it after use. This should be a rule for everyone in the family.

– Dry water from the bathroom floors and counters.

– Keep your cabinets organized.

– Create a wet area to prevent water from flowing through to the entire bathroom.

– Scent your bathroom to keep it from smelling damp or picking up a bad odor.

– Install towel bars to hang wet towels.

– Disinfect your bathroom daily. It keeps you and your loved ones safe from bacteria and viruses.

See more: Telefonica CEO hails telecom environmental efforts

4. The Laundry Room

Of course, every home has a room where they get all their laundry done. It’s a room that can easily be forgotten when it comes to keeping the room clean. It also requires cleaning like any other room. Work on spillages from washing machines. The dampness will ruin your floor and possibly affect your washing machines.

Speaking of which, the machine should also be put in a priority for cleaning. You need to sanitize the drum and go through the manual to know how to maintain it.

5.Bedrooms

It’s no brainer that the bedroom is one of the places that you spend most of your time in the bedroom. So, other than making the bed, and opening the windows to let the air in, what more do you do to maintain your home? Consider regularly vacuuming your room. Spots like underneath the bed, wall and dusting the furniture in your bedroom. For the kids bedroom, you should figure out a basic organization structure to avoid leaving them messy.

6. Storage Room

It’s quite normal for people to ignore cleaning up their storage rooms. In most cases, you throw things you rarely use there and allow dust to just build up on them. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Start by clearing the storage room and installing rank in the room. You can then go ahead to organize things on the racks. You will have a nicely set up storage room, and most important, you do not have to dread getting into the room.

The Bottom Line

Home maintenance is not an easy job. However, there are major areas in your home that cannot simply be ignored. The above-mentioned home areas are quite delicate and need to be a priority in home management. This is not just for the perks of it, but to keep you and your family safe from bacteria in your home.



