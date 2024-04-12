6 of the world’s most popular events to bet on

12/04/2024

Ever since the US Supreme Court made its historic ruling in May 2018 finally allowing sports betting in the US there has been an explosion.

Gradually more and more states have been legalizing the activity – and more and more people have been discovering the experience of betting on their favorite teams, players and sports.

Sportsbooks are also now offering a wider range of events than ever before to bet on. Obviously some are more popular than others because of the sheer number of fans who are interested – and here are six of the very biggest.

The Super Bowl

Figures show that an incredible 124 million people tuned in to the 2024 Super Bowl that saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers by the narrow margin of 25-23. Held in Nevada, the state’s gambling board announced that over $185 million was wagered on the event giving an idea of the sheer scale. Plus, despite being a totally US-based event, it garners interest from all over the world.

In fact, the Super Bowl is big in every respect from the anticipation there is to discover who will be starring in the half-time show to the huge sums that advertisers agree to pay for a slot in the middle of the action.

The Kentucky Derby

Horse racing has long been a favorite sport for betting fans with events like the Cheltenham Festival, the Melbourne Cup and the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe attracting great interest.

When it comes to a whole race meeting that stands out for horse racing betting then there are few to rival the US’s Kentucky Derby. Held in early May each year it’s like the Olympics for horses who compete over fences, or the jumps as they’re informally called. It attracts a huge number of celebrities and all of the glitz and glamor that goes with that. Sierra Leone is this year’s favorite but it’s so unpredictable they’ll all feel as though they’re in with a chance.

The US Open

With the exception of the Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods eras when they both seemed unbeatable, golf is a fairly unpredictable game. This means that you can generally get pretty goods odds on even the best players in advance of a tournament starting.

One of the biggest of these is the US Open. It’s the third of the so-called majors of the year and is held in mid-June each year at a different course. This year it will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. A notoriously tricky course to negotiate, this is also likely to throw up a surprise result.

The Wimbledon Championships

What could be a more quintessentially English event than the Wimbledon tennis championships. It’s also the Grand Slam event that all players want to wing more than any other. For all of its gentility of eating strawberries and cream and politely clapping winners, it also attracts a lot of betting action. This year the men’s championship will be of particular interest. The old guard of Djokovic, Nadal and Murray are being overtaken by up and coming stars like last year’s winner Alcaraz – and in the women’s draw all UK eyes will be on Emma Radacanu to see if she can add this to her US Open title.

ICC Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup

It used to be that, for all but the most dedicated fans, cricket was a slow-moving game with many impossible rules and conventions to understand. But then came the concept of T20 cricket. Games last about 150 minutes with the focus on fast scoring and non-stop action.

It’s introduced a whole new group of fans and this summer they’ll see the best countries in the world competing at grounds across the US and the West Indies. There are plenty of different bets to make on the game beyond which team will win. These include which batsmen will be the top scorer and even how many wickets a bowler will take over the course of the tournament.

UEFA Euro 2024

We couldn’t have a list of major betting events without including soccer and this summer sees the Euros as they’re known being played in Germany from June 14 to July 14. 24 nations will be represented in the tournament divided into six groups of four. First, all the teams in each group will play each other with the twelve top points scorers going into the knockout rounds leading up to the final. Early favorites to win are England or France – but expect a strong performance from the hosts, Germany.

So there you have them. Six great sporting, and betting, events from around the world. So good luck with whichever ones you decide to make a little more interesting by having money riding on the results.

