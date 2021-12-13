6 things you should avoid doing online

Por staff

13/12/2021

The digital world of today has a lot going on. It is the norm for people to share personal information without a second thought online. Even those that are careful and do not post their address or phone numbers still find their personal information compromised. Therefore, it is best to know what to share and what not to share. You can share the Pirate Bay link to share where to stream online entertainment, but others children are not acceptable, especially without their permission. So, protect yourself from identity theft, phishing scams, malware, and other cybercrimes, by avoiding doing the below things online.

Taking personality quizzes

Personality quizzes are everywhere. Many people find it fun to do them on various platforms online. If it is from an unknown source in social media, its sole purpose is to trick you for your personal information. Also, hackers goad people by creating deceptively innocent surveys for them to post answers to security questions like “What was your first car?” Or “What is your pet’s name?” Therefore, if it is not from a reliable source for research or entertainment purposes. It is best to resist the urge to know the answers to your spirit animal or what your lucky star is or personality.

Clicking links sent through SMS

You may think you are immune to hacking because you are using your phone. But, some attacks like smishing occur through the phone by SMS. You may get an alert or message from your phone service provider, favorite store, or school. Most times, you will feel the need to click. But, it could redirect you to a window asking for your details, or it may contain spyware. Plus, it is unlikely a trustworthy company will send you a text or email asking you for sensitive information. Search online anytime you feel an offer is genuine to see if it is associated with the company. Also, avoid posting your hometown and birthdate online. You may love birthday wishes from social media, but avoid giving out your dates, for fraudsters can use this information to get your social security number and other personal details about you.

Opening unknown email links or attachments

Today, there is more sophistication to how phishing scams look. Hackers now can send you a file that looks like it was from someone you know. Maybe a colleague, spouse, or boss. But, you can tell if the attachment is fishy. In such a case, double-check the senders’ address, and you can check the typos as a way to verify. In some cases, hackers buy domains that look similar to a reputable company domain. And in a technique known as typosquatting, they hope you cannot tell the difference between the real domain and the fake one.

Online banking after a gaming session

If you love to visit gaming or movie streaming websites with many pop-ups, you could be putting malware on the electronic device that you are using. If you use the same device to pay bills or check your bank account, you face the risk of hacking and also identity theft. Thus, experts recommend using different devices for online recreational and banking uses, where possible.

Posting boarding passes online

Posting your license, any form of ID, or your passport is not safe. They contain sensitive information, making it easy for hackers to hijack your identity or your accounts. Also, your boarding pass can be the ticket to break into your frequent flyer account. Hackers have their means with any information they get to get more information about flights you booked and more. So be careful with what you share online.

Abandoning old, inactive accounts

Do you have a social network or email that you abandoned? In case of one, find it, and delete the account to be safe from hackers. Zombie accounts, as they are known, are easy targets. If hackers break into your account, they can get access to a slew of private information. If you use the same passwords on other sites, these other accounts will also be at risk. It may take effort, but ensure you shut down accounts you are not using.