6th Edition Connected Africa – Telecom innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit
Empowering Africa’s Telecom Future
July 24, 2025 | Johannesburg, South Africa
The International Center for Strategic Alliances proudly presents the much- 6th Edition of Connected Africa – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 (Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit), taking place on July 24, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Telecom Future,“ the summit will bring together top executives, industry pioneers, and technology innovators to shape the future of telecommunications across the continent.
A Premier Platform for Telecom Leaders
Connected Africa has established itself as Africa’s premier telecom summit, fostering discussions that drive industry transformation. With past editions featuring telecom giants like MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Safaricom, this year’s event promises to set the stage for deeper insights and actionable strategies in telecom innovation and connectivity.
The event will cover critical topics such as:
- 5G Expansion & Next-Gen Connectivity
- Digital Inclusion & Bridging the Connectivity Gap
- AI & Automation in Telecom
- Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
- Edge Computing & Cloud Infrastructure
- Fiber & Subsea Cables Development
- Private Networks & Enterprise Solutions
- Regulatory Evolution & Policy Trends
- Green Telecom & Sustainability Initiatives
Recognizing Excellence in Telecom Innovation
Co-located with the prestigious Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards, the event will honor outstanding contributions in the telecom industry. These awards recognize leaders and organizations that have significantly shaped Africa’s telecom ecosystem, driving growth and digital transformation.
Networking & Collaboration Opportunities
Connected Africa 2025 is a must-attend event for C-suite executives, policymakers, technology providers, and key decision-makers. The summit offers unmatched networking opportunities, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange, helping businesses stay ahead in Africa’s evolving telecom landscape.
