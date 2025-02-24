7 interesting facts about Bitcoin you might not know

24/02/2025

Bitcoin is full of surprises! While many people know it as digital money, there’s a lot more to it and new things to discover–from the unique structure of Bitcoin’s mempool to ultra-rare “epic sats” and the ever-evolving Bitcoin ecosystem.

Beyond its role as a digital money, Bitcoin continues to evolve, proving to be more than just a store of value.

Read on to learn seven intriguing facts that will give you a fresh perspective on the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin as More Than Money

While Bitcoin is widely known as digital money and a store of value, its blockchain is now being adapted for more than just transactions.

With the development of token standards like BRC-20, Bitcoin’s ecosystem is expanding to include novel use cases such as fungible tokens, NFTs (Ordinals), and even DeFi functionality like lending and yield earning.

This expansion shows how Bitcoin has evolved from purely electronic cash to a multi-layered protocol supporting various applications while maintaining its core value proposition as sound money.

Every Bitcoin Node Has Its Own Mempool

There is no single, universal mempool. Each Bitcoin node runs its own version of the mempool with unique unconfirmed transactions based on the node’s capacity and activity.

According to Samara market insights, this decentralized structure enhances the system’s robustness and ensures that even if one node faces issues, the rest of the network can continue to process transactions smoothly.

Transactions Can Disappear After 48 Hours

If a transaction stays in the mempool for more than 48 hours without being confirmed, nodes may drop it. However, the sender can re-broadcast it to the network if this happens.

Although most transactions are confirmed within an average of 10 minutes, depending on how busy the network is.

Mining Difficulty Adjusts Automatically

Every 2,016 blocks (roughly every two weeks), Bitcoin’s protocol automatically adjusts how difficult it is to mine new blocks.

If they are mined too quickly, meaning there is a surge in mining power, the difficulty increases to slow down block production. Conversely, if mining is slower than expected, the difficulty decreases to encourage faster block discovery.

This ensures that new blocks are added approximately every 10 minutes, regardless of how much mining power is on the network.

Only 32 Epic Sats Exist

These are particularly rare because they represent the first sats mined after a Bitcoin halving, which happens roughly every four years.

In April 2024, one Epic sat was auctioned for 33.3 BTC (about $2.1 million at the time). The sum was paid out to ViaBTC, the Bitcoin mining pool that mined the block, through an auction conducted by its exchange partner CoinEx.

Bitcoin Is a Cryptographic Fortress

No one has ever successfully hacked Bitcoin’s core protocol. The security comes from its decentralized nature and the massive amount of computing power needed to attempt an attack.

To successfully attack the network, a malicious actor would need to control 51% of the total network’s mining power–something that would cost billions of dollars in hardware and electricity.

Everyone Gets Bitcoin

If all mined bitcoin were to be distributed evenly among every person, with a global population estimate of 8.09 billion, each individual would receive approximately 0.00245 Bitcoins.

At first glance, 0.00245 BTC might not seem like much, but with bitcoin’s limited supply of 21 million coins, this small fraction carries significant value.

The Takeaway

Bitcoin is more than just digital money—it’s a constantly evolving ecosystem filled with surprises. From its cryptographic security to rare satoshis and automatic mining adjustments, these unique features make bitcoin, unlike any other asset.

As its use cases expand beyond transactions, bitcoin continues to redefine what’s possible in the world of decentralized finance.

