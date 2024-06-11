86% of gamers are affected by poor posture, here’s ‘The right angle’method to help you beat it

86% of gamers are affected by poor posture, here’s ‘The right angle’method to help you beat it

Por staff

11/06/2024

In gaming, where hours upon hours are spent immersed in virtual worlds, a silent epidemic has been brewing – poor posture.

One study on mobile e-sports gamers found that two out of every three suffer from musculoskeletal pain, and usually have poor spine posture and stability.

Another report says that poor posture affects 86% of gamers.

“Prolonged sitting and poor posture can wreak havoc on our musculoskeletal health,” says Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, the CEO of FreezeNova. “Slouching and hunching over for extended periods can lead to a host of problems, including back pain, neck strain, and even headaches.”

The consequences of ignoring this issue can be far-reaching, potentially impacting our overall well-being and quality of life.

Solving The Problem of Poor Posture

Enter ‘The Right Angle’ method, a simple yet powerful technique that can help gamers combat the perils of poor posture.

Marin explains, “The key is to maintain proper alignment of the spine, shoulders, and hips, which can be achieved by following a few simple steps.”

Step-by-Step Instructions

Sit up straight: Engage your core muscles by tightening your abdominal muscles and sit upright, with your shoulders pulled back and your chest open. Avoid leaning forward or slouching. Align your hips: Position your hips at a 90-degree angle, ensuring that your thighs are parallel to the ground. Adjust your chair height or use a footrest if necessary to achieve this position. Adjust your screen: Position your computer screen or gaming monitor at eye level, preventing you from craning your neck downward or straining your eyes. Use books or a monitor stand to raise the screen if needed. Support your lower back: Use a small pillow or lumbar support to maintain the natural curve of your lower back. This will help distribute your weight evenly and reduce strain on your spine. Align your arms: Keep your arms close to your body and your elbows at a 90-degree angle. Use armrests or a desk surface to support your forearms and prevent shoulder strain. Position your keyboard and mouse: Place your keyboard and mouse at a comfortable distance, allowing your arms to rest naturally without reaching or straining. Take breaks: Remember to stand up and stretch every hour or so to alleviate muscle tension and improve circulation. Perform simple exercises like neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and back extensions to counteract the effects of prolonged sitting.

“By following ‘The Right Angle’ method, gamers can significantly reduce the risk of developing musculoskeletal issues and enjoy their gaming sessions without compromising their physical well-being,” Marin says.

A Healthier Future for Gamers

As the gaming community continues to grow, it is crucial to prioritize not only our virtual adventures but also our physical health.

As Marin aptly states, “Good posture is the foundation for a lifetime of gaming enjoyment.”

See more: Costa Rica and France join forces to protect oceans at crucial UN Forum

See more: The evolution of 5G spectrum

See more: Ledger and Crypto.com unveil seamless integration for secure crypto purchases