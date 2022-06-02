A Cordoba, Argentina-based provider of tech powered shipping solutions raised $25M in Series A funding

02/06/2022

clicOH, a Cordoba, Argentina-based provider of tech powered shipping solutions for businesses in Latam, raised $25M in Series A funding.

The round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from JAM Fund.



The company intends to use the funds for expansion into Colombia and new product launches aimed at enhancing the sellers’ experience.

Founded in 2018 and led by CEO Agustin Novilllo Saravia, clicOH provides a tech platform that enables businesses to understand the consumer behaviors to store the inventory close to the demand and speed up shipping times. The company operates throughout Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Uruguay.

Since inception, clicOH has secured a total of $33 million in funding. It is a Y Combinator alumni (2021).

Source: FinSMEs