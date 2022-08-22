A guide to inside sales agents in Real Estate

22/08/2022

The real estate industry is currently in the midst of a massive shift in the way that business is conducted. Real estate agents are no longer working exclusively with buyers and sellers physically in their offices.

Instead, more and more agents are conducting business remotely, using technology to connect with clients worldwide. Getting the right help is critical to your success in the industry. Hiring the right professionals to work with you can make all the difference in your business.

A transaction coordinator is one of the most critical players in this new paradigm. They will help you with the paperwork and communication needed to ensure a successful transaction.

Another is an inside sales agent. If you own or manage a real estate business, you must clearly understand what inside sales agents do and how they can help you grow your business. Here we will cover everything you need to know about inside sales agents.

What Does an Inside Sales Agent Do?

An inside sales agent is a real estate professional who helps clients buy or sell properties remotely. This can be done over the phone, through email, or via video conferencing. Many inside sales agents also use social media to connect with clients and build relationships.

Unlike traditional real estate agents who work primarily with local buyers and sellers, inside sales agents can work with clients worldwide. They use technology to connect with clients, provide information about properties, and help them through the transaction process.

They build relationships with clients and help them navigate the often-complex world of real estate. This focus on customer service can help you attract and retain more clients, leading to more sales and increased commissions.

Key Traits of an ISA in Real Estate

Since the inside sales agent role is so new, there’s no one-size-fits-all description of what an inside sales agent should be like. The real estate market is changing rapidly, and the best inside sales agents are those who can change with it. If you own a real estate business or are thinking about hiring an inside sales agent, here are some key traits to look for:

1. Incredible People Skills

The agent needs to be patient and understanding, as they will often be dealing with clients who are stressed during the home-buying or selling process. They should be able to build relationships quickly and easily.

Being detail-oriented is a critical part of relationship building, as is being able to remember important details about each client. When customers feel they are being listened to and that their agent cares about them, they are more likely to use that agent again.

To build trust, your agent should have no problem sharing their contact information with you so you can stay in touch after completing the transaction. When negotiating on behalf of clients, an inside sales agent needs to remain calm and level-headed.

2. Solid Ability to Follow-Up with Clients

They need to ensure that all the paperwork is in order and that the client understands what needs to be done next. If there are any problems with the property, they need to let the client know immediately so that they can be addressed.

Keeping clients updated throughout the process will help build trust and ensure a successful transaction. Meeting deadlines is super vital in real estate. Your agent should be someone who can work quickly and efficiently. The industry can be challenging, and inside sales agents need to be able to handle pressure.

Numerous transactions must frequently be juggled at once, and they must also handle unforeseen changes. Staying calm under pressure is essential for success in this role.

Agents must collaborate and work well with others, including traditional real estate agents, loan officers, title companies, and home inspectors. A successful inside sales agent will have a strong network of professionals they can rely on to help them get the job done.

3. Relevant Experience in Real Estate

Ideally, an inside sales agent will have some experience as a real estate agent. They should understand the buying and selling of a home and be familiar with the paperwork involved. They should also have a good understanding of the local real estate market.

While it’s not required, having a background in sales can be helpful. Successful inside sales agents often have a natural ability to sell and build relationships with clients.

If you’re thinking about hiring an inside sales agent, look for someone with experience working remotely, as this will give them a leg up when it comes to an understanding of how to use technology to connect with clients.

They should be backed by a strong and supportive brokerage that can provide them with the resources they need to be successful. Their paperwork should be in order, and they should be able to pass a background check.

4. Excellent Communication Skills

An inside sales agent needs to be able to communicate clearly and effectively in writing and verbally. They should be able to explain complex concepts in simple terms and understand the different communication styles of their clients.

Whether they are speaking on the phone, writing a report, or sending an email, they must be precise and concise when communicating. Good listening skills are essential, as is the ability to ask questions to help clarify what the client is looking for.

When communicating with clients from other cultures, it’s necessary to be respectful and aware of differences in communication style. An inside sales agent should also be comfortable using technology to communicate, as they will often be working with clients who are not in the same city or country.

As they will be required to enter client information and track leads, they should also be familiar with customer relationship management software programs.

How to Compensate a Real Estate ISA?

Salary or commission are the two most common ways to compensate a real estate ISA. Some companies will choose to pay a base salary plus commission, while others may only offer a commission-based pay structure. There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to how you compensate your ISA team, but there are some things you should consider before making a decision.

Depending on your specific business needs, one pays structure may be more beneficial than the other. A salary-based pay structure offers more stability for an inside sales agent. They know they will bring home a certain amount of money every week or month, even if they have a slow week or month in sales.

Conclusion

Technology in real estate is constantly changing and evolving. It can be challenging to keep up with the latest trends. However, if you want to be successful in real estate, staying ahead of the curve is essential. One of the best ways to do this is by hiring an inside sales agent.

Inside sales agents are knowledgeable about the latest technology trends and deeply understand how they can be used to benefit their clients. If you’re considering hiring an inside sales agent, you have made the right decision. They will be a valuable asset to your team and help you stay ahead of the competition.