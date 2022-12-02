A high-ranking Netflix exec just joined GameSquare Esports

02/12/2022

On November 15th, GameSquare Esports announced it had appointed Jeremi Gorman to the company’s board of directors effective immediately. According to a press release, she will serve as an independent director on the board.

“I am excited that Jeremi has agreed to join GameSquare as an independent director,” said GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna. “Her experience as a leader in digital marketing, advertising, and revenue growth at leading companies like Netflix, Snap, Amazon, and Yahoo! will be invaluable to GameSquare as we accelerate our revenue growth on a trajectory that makes us one of the largest gaming and esports companies.”

Jeremi Gorman has been a recognizable face in the technology industry for almost a decade. Currently, she serves as the President of Worldwide Advertising at Netflix. Prior to that, she was the Chief Business Officer of Snap. Gorman also spent almost seven years working at Amazon, eventually rising to the rank of Head of Global Field Sales for Amazon Advertising.

“I am thrilled to be joining the GameSquare Board of Directors,” she said in a statement. “I have been following the progress of GameSquare under the leadership of Justin, and I have been impressed with the scale that the company has achieved in a short period of time. The company has a unique platform that is resonating with brands, and I look forward to sharing my insights and experience with management and the board. Gaming and esports is an incredibly exciting space that is transforming the way that brands connect with fans.”

