A house just sold as an NFT, should you invest in NFT’s?

Por staff

30/10/2022

The first NFT home just sold for $175k. While heavily talked about in certain circles, many people are still unsure about what NFTs mean for the future and if they are a viable investment opportunity.

“We could say that the Internet is in its “Wild West” stage, meaning there is little regulation and protection for users. However, now more government entities and people are demanding limits and increased regulation. Additionally, as cyberattacks increase in severity and frequency, we are also seeing a growing demand for more secure and private data,” says Web3.0 and NFT expert Connor Borrego.

While the jury is still out on the viability of NFTs as an investment platform, NFTs have become a new and viable way for people to fundraise for their business or cause through creating a digital membership, similar to platforms like Indiegogo or Kickstarter, but with a membership or single offering serving as the gateway for your investment.

They also serve another great purpose for people. NFTs can be a way for consumers to protect their content, information and digital assets, and have the power to put the Internet back into the hands of the users.

Borrego goes on to explain that, “NFTs can be a sound investment for your own digital content as a small business owner or individual. In a world increasingly dependent on social media and the Internet for business discovery, it may become a necessary tool in the coming years to protect your intellectual property and put the power of digital freedom, data ownership and privacy back in your hands.”