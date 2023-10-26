A new CEO for maker of commercial real estate analytics platform

Bluechip Insights, a leading data platform transforming the commercial real estate sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of TJ Person as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Person is an accomplished serial entrepreneur and technology product leader renowned for founding and successfully exiting three venture-backed startups: Mango Mobile, Koupon Media and Openkey. His wealth of experience positions Bluechip Insights for unparalleled growth and innovation in the field of commercial real estate data analytics.



Bluechip Insights has pioneered a transformative approach to data analytics by making actionable insights easily accessible, offering a distinct competitive advantage in a data-driven market. The platform empowers businesses operating in the commercial real estate sector to make well-informed decisions, outperform competitors and enhance client relationships.



“Joining Bluechip Insights is a thrilling opportunity to leverage the potential of data and analytics in addressing crucial challenges within the commercial real estate sector,” Person said. “I’m excited to lead a fast-growing team of exceptional professionals and drive innovation which solidifies Bluechip Insights as the industry leader in delivering invaluable insights.”



Person added, Bluechip Insights brings clarity to chaos and empowers clients to view their local market, locate a specific site or identify the ideal customer.



Person’s influence extends beyond his role as CEO. He is actively engaged in the Texas startup community as an investor and serves on advisory boards for several early-stage companies, underscoring his commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the entrepreneurial landscape.

As Bluechip Insights’ new CEO, Person’s visionary leadership will steer the company’s dedication to delivering comprehensive market insights and advanced analytics, ensuring commercial real estate professionals have the platform needed to successfully navigate the rapidly evolving data landscape.

