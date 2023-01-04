Accelerating the development and promoting early commercialization of products related to the digital society

Por staff

04/01/2023

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. has decided to build a new R&D building at its head office site in order to encourage the development of products related to a digital society (“DS”). By consolidating human resources and facilities for new product and production technology development, we will shorten the lead time from basic research to product launch and achieve early commercialization of new DS-related products.

In the NGK Group’s medium- to long-term vision NGK Group Vision: “Road to 2050,” contributing to DS has been positioned as a social issue that should be addressed. NGK has also set the goal New Value 1000 (NV1000) under which it aims to create a new business with sales of ¥100 billion by 2030, and to achieve this, it plans to invest ¥300 billion in R&D over a 10-year period from fiscal 2021. This investment will include the construction of the new R&D building and enhancement of facilities and equipment to accelerate the development of DS-related products. NGK aims to achieve ¥50 billion of the NV1000 target from sales of new DS-related products.

See more: KuCoin Labs launches incubation program

The new R&D building will be used for development of new DS-related products such as new wafers for applications including wireless communications, optical networks, and in-vehicle sensors for automatic driving, and microheaters for semiconductor mounting equipment.

In addition to the introduction of bonding and processing equipment for 8-inch size wafers, which are expected to be in demand going forward, a clean room will be installed for analysis and experimentation of cutting-edge semiconductor processes. This building will also be equipped with a photovoltaic power generation system on the roof for energy-saving. In the future, perovskite solar cells will be installed on the walls, and renewable energy generated by the entire building will be used to reduce CO2 emissions.

Going forward, the NGK Group will provide new value for society by leveraging its unique ceramics technologies to develop and commercialize products that contribute to the DS field.