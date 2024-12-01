Accenture acquires Award Solutions

01/12/2024

Accenture acquired acquired Award Solutions, a Plano, TX-based provider of training and consulting services in advanced wireless and network technologies, including 5G, internet of things, and cloud-based solutions.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Accenture will expand its offerings.

Award Solutions is a company that offers specialized in-person, virtual, and self-paced training skills development programs to global telecom and technology providers, enabling them to leverage the latest technologies, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, automation, data visualization, machine learning, and network virtualization for the telecom industry. It integrates standards and technologies in its approach and has a proven track record of agile development to deliver customized, job relevant, network specific, real-world training that accelerates learning and skills acquisition which directly impact job performance. The company equips its clients with the skills to optimize their tech investments and enhance network performance.

It has employees based in Las Cruces, New Mexico; Branson, Missouri; San Diego, California; and Bangalore, India.

