Accenture backs Titan Space Technologies

Por staff

11/04/2022

Accenture made a strategic investment in Titan Space Technologies, a Palo Alto, CA-based orbital compute platform that offers real-time monitoring and neural engine capabilities to accelerate the next generation of scientific technology innovations for enterprises, such as adaptive immune response, carbon capture and biomedical applications.

The deal, whose amount was not disclosed, was made through Accenture Ventures. In addition to the investment, Marc Carrel-Billiard, global lead for Technology Innovation at Accenture, has joined Titan’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Founded in 2021 by by Ashley Pilipiszyn, Russell Foltz-Smith, and Rob Maigret – formerly of OpenAI, Wolfram Alpha, and The Walt Disney Company, respectively, Titan Space Technologies aims to make space experimentation accessible via its orbital compute platform to enterprise customers.

As part of Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission, Titan successfully deployed and ran its first suite of machine learning models on HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2 aboard the International Space Station (ISS).



The company is to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Source: FinSMEs