Accenture buys TalentSprint

02/05/2025

Accenture has acquired TalentSprint, a Hyderabad, India-based leader in deep tech education, from NSE Academy Ltd., (a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)).

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With headquarters in Hyderabad, and with offices in Sunnyvale, California, TalentSprint’s team of approximately 210 professionals will join Accenture LearnVantage. This will strengthen LearnVantage’s ability to drive growth through key university certifications and high impact bootcamps, creating trained talent pools for enterprises and governments.

Founded in 2009 and led by Anurag Bansal, Managing Director and CEO, TalentSprint offers learning programs to emerging and experienced professionals in partnership with top-tier academic institutions and leading enterprise technology providers. The company delivers its programs through bootcamps, certifications, and e-degrees, catering to learners across different career stages to build expertise in disruptive technologies and new-age management domains. Its programs span diverse areas, including AI, data science, cybersecurity, chip design, semiconductor technologies, digital transformation, sustainability, leadership, and other areas of management, equipping learners to be future-ready. Over the past 15 years, TalentSprint has signed deep collaborations with enterprise technology providers and academic institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), International Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and globally renowned research institutions.

The acquisition of TalentSprint complements Accenture’s recent investments in Udacity and Award Solutions, and aligns with the company’s $1 billion investment in LearnVantage over three years, announced in early 2024.

